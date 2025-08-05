University of Georgia Football Schedule 2025

University of Georgia Football Schedule for 2025
Listen to the games on News Talk WGAC at 95.1 FM.
**Pre-game show begins 4 hours before scheduled kickoff.**
|August 30 @ 3:30pm
|Marshall Thundering Herd
|HOME
|September 6 @ 3:30pm
|Austin Peay Governors
|HOME
|September 13 @ 3:30pm
|Tennessee Volunteers
|@Knoxville, TN
|September 27 @ 7:30pm
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|HOME
|October 4 @ 12:00pm
|Kentucky Wildcats
|HOME
|October 11 @ TBA
|Auburn Tigers
|@Auburn, AL
|October 18 @ TBA
|Ole Miss Rebels
|HOME
|November 1 @ 3:30pm
|Florida Gators
|@Jacksonville, FL
|November 8 @ 12:00pm
|Mississippi State Bulldogs
|@Starkville, MS
|November 15 @ TBA
|Texas Longhorns
|HOME
|November 22 @ 12:45pm
|Charlotte
|HOME
|November 29 @ 7:30pm
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|@Atlanta, GA
Thanks to our sponsors for supporting Georgia Football on WGAC!
