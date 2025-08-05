University of Georgia Football Schedule 2025

ContestsEvents
Cross Creek Forfeits - Close up of American football ball on green playing field
University of Georgia Football Schedule for 2025

Listen to the games on News Talk WGAC at 95.1 FM.

**Pre-game show begins 4 hours before scheduled kickoff.**

August 30 @ 3:30pmMarshall Thundering HerdHOME
September 6 @ 3:30pmAustin Peay GovernorsHOME
September 13 @ 3:30pmTennessee Volunteers@Knoxville, TN
September 27 @ 7:30pmAlabama Crimson TideHOME
October 4 @ 12:00pmKentucky WildcatsHOME
October 11 @ TBAAuburn Tigers@Auburn, AL
October 18 @ TBAOle Miss RebelsHOME
November 1 @ 3:30pmFlorida Gators@Jacksonville, FL
November 8 @ 12:00pmMississippi State Bulldogs@Starkville, MS
November 15 @ TBATexas LonghornsHOME
November 22 @ 12:45pmCharlotteHOME
November 29 @ 7:30pmGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets@Atlanta, GA

Thanks to our sponsors for supporting Georgia Football on WGAC!

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
