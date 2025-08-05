ContestsEvents
North Augusta High School Football Sponsors

Thank you to our sponsors who help us bring all the North Augusta High School Football action to you each week on WGAC! To see the schedule, click here.

Cody
City of North AugustaDuraclean
Brunson Pest ControlSouthpaw Roofing
Phillip Hawkins Motor Company
True North ChurchPolar Mech
RD Brown ConstractorsCommuniGraphics
All South RoofingSmart Safes
North AugustaSports
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
