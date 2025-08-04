Two Teens Charged In Deadly Shooting Sunday In South Augusta

Two teens are being charged with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Augusta boy late Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts in the 3400 block of Deans Bridge Road.

A total of four people were injured when shots were fired around 5:15 pm, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found 14-year-old Deandre Howell of Alene Court with at least one gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, Howell was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:05 pm.

Deandre Howell (Facebook)

Three other juveniles were found injured at the scene:

Vincent Hikeem Carter Jr, age 16

Zylon Carter, age 16

Josiah Overton, age 12

All three are undergoing treatment at Wellstar MCG and are reported to be in stable condition.

Chief of Staff Lewis C. Blanchard said Vincent Hikeem Carter will be charged with Howell's murder when he's released from the hospital.

Earlier today, Richmond County Investigators announced they were looking for 18-year-old Nametrius McClam in connection with Howell's murder. He was taken into custody a short time after his picture and description were released.

"We must be willing to have those tough conversations--about consequences, about the value of life, and about the dangers that can come from one wrong decision," said Richmond County Sheriff Gino Brantley.

He added, "My team and I are committed to doing our part by investigating this thoroughly and holding everyone involved accountable."

A news release says the investigation is active and ongoing.

If You Have Information

Call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1080 or submit an anonymous tip through the CrimeStoppers tip line.

Sheriff Brantley is urging the community to get involved and stay involved.