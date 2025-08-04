ContestsEvents
Suspect Named In Shooting That Left One Teen Dead, Three Others Injured In South Augusta

Mary Liz Nolan
Suspect named in Sunday's deadly shooting in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts at Deans Bridge Road and Meadowbrook Drive

NAMETRIUS McCLAM

Richmond County Sheriff's Office

Shots rang out late Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Meadowbrook Drive in south Augusta.

Four juveniles were shot around 5:15 pm. One was killed, three others were wounded.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said 14-year-old Deandre Howell was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:05 pm.

Of the other three victims, one is reported to be in critical condition while the other two are listed as stable.

Today, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office has named a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting.

Nametrius McClam is wanted for Howell's murder.

Description of McClam

  • Black
  • 5'6"
  • 135 pounds
  • Known to frequent the Meadowbrook Drive area.
  • Should be considered armed and dangerous.

"The crime scene stretched a large area and additional units from our Crime Suppression Team, K9 teams, and S.W.A.T. Team were called to assist with a search of individuals responsible through the Meadowbrook neighborhood," according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say more information will be released as it becomes available.

If You Have Information

Contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1020.

