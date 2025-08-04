Suspect Named In Shooting That Left One Teen Dead, Three Others Injured In South Augusta

Shots rang out late Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Meadowbrook Drive in south Augusta.

Four juveniles were shot around 5:15 pm. One was killed, three others were wounded.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said 14-year-old Deandre Howell was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:05 pm.

Of the other three victims, one is reported to be in critical condition while the other two are listed as stable.

Today, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office has named a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting.

Nametrius McClam is wanted for Howell's murder.

Description of McClam

Black

5'6"

135 pounds

Known to frequent the Meadowbrook Drive area.

Should be considered armed and dangerous.

"The crime scene stretched a large area and additional units from our Crime Suppression Team, K9 teams, and S.W.A.T. Team were called to assist with a search of individuals responsible through the Meadowbrook neighborhood," according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say more information will be released as it becomes available.

If You Have Information