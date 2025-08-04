North Augusta High School Football Schedule 2025

ContestsEvents
Welcome to North Augusta YellowJacket Football on WGAC!

Listen every Friday night for all the action, broadcast live as it happens on News Talk 95.1 FM, WGAC!

North Augusta YellowJackets 2025 Season Schedule

August 22ThomsonHome
August 29LexingtonAway
September 5South AikenAway
September 12Strom ThurmondHome
September 19GilbertHome
September 26Gray Collegiate AcademyAway
October 2AikenHome
October 17AirportHome
October 24Brookland-CayceAway
October 31Midland ValleyAway

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
