North Augusta High School Football Schedule 2025
Welcome to North Augusta YellowJacket Football on WGAC! Listen every Friday night for all the action, broadcast live as it happens on News Talk 95.1 FM, WGAC! North Augusta YellowJackets…
Listen every Friday night for all the action, broadcast live as it happens on News Talk 95.1 FM, WGAC!
North Augusta YellowJackets 2025 Season Schedule
|August 22
|Thomson
|Home
|August 29
|Lexington
|Away
|September 5
|South Aiken
|Away
|September 12
|Strom Thurmond
|Home
|September 19
|Gilbert
|Home
|September 26
|Gray Collegiate Academy
|Away
|October 2
|Aiken
|Home
|October 17
|Airport
|Home
|October 24
|Brookland-Cayce
|Away
|October 31
|Midland Valley
|Away
