South Carolina Drivers Have To Put The Phone Down Soon

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the Hands-Free Distracted Driving Bill into law on July 31.

That means you can't hold your phone while driving anymore, starting September 1.

In fact, the new law takes it a step further. You can't hold or support any mobile devices with any part of the body while operating a vehicle.

A mobile electronic device includes cell phones, portable computers, a GPS receiver, electronic game, or any stand-alone electronic device used to communicate, display, or record digital content.

"Distracted driving has claimed far too many lives and caused countless collisions across our state. By signing this bill, we will significantly reduce the number of preventable accidents caused by distracted driving, ensuring more South Carolinians make it home safely," said McMaster.

What Does the New Law Say

Under the new Hands-Free and Distracted Driving Bill, a driver will be prohibited from reading, composing, or transmitting any text, email, app interaction, or website interaction on a mobile electronic device. It also prohibits viewing movies, video games, or participating in video calls while driving.

Exceptions to the law include drivers who are lawfully parked or stopped, using a device in voice-activated or hands-free mode, using a mobile device for audio content like navigation, music, or podcasts without holding it, or reporting traffic accidents, hazardous conditions, or medical emergencies to public safety officials.

When Does the New Law Take Effect

Although the Hands-Free Distracted Driving Bill goes into effect September 1, there will be a grace period to give drivers a chance to adjust to the new rules.

McMaster said there will be a 180-day warning period before full enforcement begins February 28, 2026.

"It's important to know the troopers and officers of the Department of Public Safety, working with our local law enforcement partners, will strictly enforce this law," said South Carolina Department of Public Safety Director Robert Woods.

What are the Fines If You Violate the New Law

There will be a fine of $100 for the first offense

Subsequent offenses within a three-year prior will result in a $200 fine.

Two additional points will be tacked on to the driver's record once a second offense is recorded