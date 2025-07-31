ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ready, Set, Shop…Tax-Free Weekend Starts Friday

At 12:01 a.m. Friday, shoppers can load up on clothing, shoes, school supplies and just about anything you need to get students ready for the new school year….all without paying…

Mary Liz Nolan
Ready, set, shop for school supplies and other items during tax-free weekend in South Carolina
Getty Images

At 12:01 a.m. Friday, shoppers can load up on clothing, shoes, school supplies and just about anything you need to get students ready for the new school year....all without paying sales tax in South Carolina.

The Palmetto state's 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes will be lifted from Friday, August 1, through Sunday, August 3. Shoppers saved more than $1.3 million in Sales Tax last year, according to the South Carolina Legislature.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) sorts tax-exempt items into four categories:

  • School Supplies used in the classroom or at home for school assignments, including musical instruments, calculators, and headphones.
  • Computers & Technology, including printers and software. Computer parts and accessories, including monitors and keyboards, are only tax-exempt when sold as a package with a computer
  • All clothing & footwear, including graduation caps and gowns, swimwear, school uniforms, and athletic shoes
  • Certain bed & bath items, including bed spreads, sheets, pillows, towels, and shower curtains

Keep in mind that items that are tax-free this weekend can be purchased both in stores and online.

Eligible items can also be purchased new or used and are eligible regardless of the price.

For compete details and a list of tax-free items, visit the SCDOR Tax Free Weekend webpage, www.dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.

South Carolina Teachers Get Special Savings

South Carolina classroom teachers who are not eligible for the teacher supplies reimbursement that's paid by their county could be eligible to claim the Classroom Teachers Expenses Credit and save up to $400.

Teachers can claim unreimbursed expenses made after July 1. Teachers should save all receipts to make filing next year easier.

No Tax-Free Weekend in Georgia

Georgia hasn't had a Sales Tax Holiday since 2016.

Lawmakers voted to discontinue to the annual event then, saying it cost the state between $36 and $50 million in lost tax revenue. They also said it didn't have a big effect on creating additional spending or even adding any new jobs.

SchoolShoppingSouth Carolina
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
Burke County couple charged in the first-ever RICO charge in Burke County history
WGACBurke County Couple Charged In Largest Single Theft Of Funds ThereMary Liz Nolan
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: The Georgia Bulldogs take the field prior to the 91st Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Local NewsGeorgia Ranked as No. 2 Most Valuable College Football Program
augusta tower and ropes course
Local NewsAugusta Commission Gives Green Light to Adventure Center on Savannah River
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect