Ready, Set, Shop…Tax-Free Weekend Starts Friday

At 12:01 a.m. Friday, shoppers can load up on clothing, shoes, school supplies and just about anything you need to get students ready for the new school year....all without paying sales tax in South Carolina.

The Palmetto state's 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes will be lifted from Friday, August 1, through Sunday, August 3. Shoppers saved more than $1.3 million in Sales Tax last year, according to the South Carolina Legislature.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) sorts tax-exempt items into four categories:

School Supplies used in the classroom or at home for school assignments, including musical instruments, calculators, and headphones.

used in the classroom or at home for school assignments, including musical instruments, calculators, and headphones. Computers & Technology , including printers and software. Computer parts and accessories, including monitors and keyboards, are only tax-exempt when sold as a package with a computer

, including printers and software. Computer parts and accessories, including monitors and keyboards, are only tax-exempt when sold as a package with a computer All clothing & footwear, including graduation caps and gowns, swimwear, school uniforms, and athletic shoes

including graduation caps and gowns, swimwear, school uniforms, and athletic shoes Certain bed & bath items, including bed spreads, sheets, pillows, towels, and shower curtains

Keep in mind that items that are tax-free this weekend can be purchased both in stores and online.

Eligible items can also be purchased new or used and are eligible regardless of the price.

For compete details and a list of tax-free items, visit the SCDOR Tax Free Weekend webpage, www.dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.

South Carolina Teachers Get Special Savings

South Carolina classroom teachers who are not eligible for the teacher supplies reimbursement that's paid by their county could be eligible to claim the Classroom Teachers Expenses Credit and save up to $400.

Teachers can claim unreimbursed expenses made after July 1. Teachers should save all receipts to make filing next year easier.

No Tax-Free Weekend in Georgia

Georgia hasn't had a Sales Tax Holiday since 2016.