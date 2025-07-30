ContestsEvents
Burke County Couple Charged In Largest Single Theft Of Funds There

Susan and Michael Wimberly are behind bars in Burke County, charged in connection with a years-long embezzlement scheme and the first-ever Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges in the…

Mary Liz Nolan
Burke County couple charged in the first-ever RICO charge in Burke County history

SUSAN JENNIFER PEREZ GODBEE WIMBERLY

Burke County Sheriff's Office

Susan and Michael Wimberly are behind bars in Burke County, charged in connection with a years-long embezzlement scheme and the first-ever Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges in the county's history.

Susan Jennifer Perez Godbee Wimberly was employed by CMS, a manufacturing company based in Italy with operations in Burke County, when she allegedly embezzled more than $620,000 from them over a four-year period.

Lieutenant Heather Sims led the investigation that uncovered a sophisticated financial scheme in which the stolen funds were used to illegally purchase vehicles, farming equipment, and even a local restaurant.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office enlisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) help to process evidence and assist in the ongoing investigation.

MICHAEL WIMBERLY

"This case marks a historic milestone for the Burke County Sheriff's Office-the first RICO charge ever filed in the agency's history and the largest known financial loss in a single case," said Cololnel J.W. "Jimmy" Wylds.

Susan and Michael Wimberly have both been charged with Racketeering, and additional federal charges are expected as the investigation continues.

"I want to personally recognize and commend Lieutenant Heather Sims for her exceptional work on this case," said Major Ben Harman. "Her diligence, persistence, and investigative skill brought clarity to an extraordinarily complex fraud scheme. This is a prime example of the behind-the-scenes dedication our investigators demonstrate every day in protecting the citizens and businesses of Burke County," Harman added.

