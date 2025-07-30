Burke County Couple Charged In Largest Single Theft Of Funds There

Susan and Michael Wimberly are behind bars in Burke County, charged in connection with a years-long embezzlement scheme and the first-ever Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges in the county's history.

Susan Jennifer Perez Godbee Wimberly was employed by CMS, a manufacturing company based in Italy with operations in Burke County, when she allegedly embezzled more than $620,000 from them over a four-year period.

Lieutenant Heather Sims led the investigation that uncovered a sophisticated financial scheme in which the stolen funds were used to illegally purchase vehicles, farming equipment, and even a local restaurant.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office enlisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) help to process evidence and assist in the ongoing investigation.

"This case marks a historic milestone for the Burke County Sheriff's Office-the first RICO charge ever filed in the agency's history and the largest known financial loss in a single case," said Cololnel J.W. "Jimmy" Wylds.

Susan and Michael Wimberly have both been charged with Racketeering, and additional federal charges are expected as the investigation continues.