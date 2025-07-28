Curbside Recycling Begins In November In Augusta

Coastal Waste & Recycling will manage the city's recycling program, which resumes in early November. Recently, the company was awarded a 5 year contract for waste and recycling services for the city of Augusta, with an option for renewal.

Augusta residents interested in recycling will have to sign up for the service, and pay a quarterly fee. Residents currently pay $22.11 a month for waste pickup. Recycling is no longer included in the standard service and will require a separate agreement with Coastal Waste & Recycling. The recycling service is $12.69 per month, or $38.07 per quarter.

Once customers are registered, they'll get a 95-gallon recycling cart. Curbside pickup will be every other week between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Curbside recycling collection doesn't begin until November 1, but registration begins August 1.

To participate, Richmond County residents can register online at https://www.coastalwasteinc.com/online-sign-up/ or you can call (706) 790-4117.

Items Accepted for Recycling

Paper products

Mixed papers

Cardboard

Newsprints

Magazines

Catalogs

No. 1 and No. 2 plastic containers

Steel cans

Aluminum cans

Tin cans

Glass bottles and containers

Items Not Accepted for Recycling

Food waste

Plastic bags and film

Styrofoam

Soiled or wet materials

Connected or mixed materials (example-bubble wrap and an envelope)

Electronics, batteries and hazardous waste

Yard waste

Drop-off Locations:

Julian Smith Casino/BBQ Pit, 2200 Broad Street: Accepts glass recycling-clear, brown, or green

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road: Accept glass recycling-clear, brown, or green

Augusta Solid Waste & Recycling, 4330 Deans Bridge Road: Accepts glass recycling-clear, brown, or green. Household items-paper, plastic, metal; Large metal objects; automotive fluids; electronics; tires (there is a fee for each tire).

Questions or More Information: