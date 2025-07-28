ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Curbside Recycling Begins In November In Augusta

Coastal Waste & Recycling will manage the city’s recycling program, which resumes in early November. Recently, the company was awarded a 5 year contract for waste and recycling services for…

Mary Liz Nolan
Curbside recycling will resume in Augusta starting November 1 with registration for the service beginning August 1

Compressed aluminum can for recycle

Getty Images

Coastal Waste & Recycling will manage the city's recycling program, which resumes in early November. Recently, the company was awarded a 5 year contract for waste and recycling services for the city of Augusta, with an option for renewal.

Augusta residents interested in recycling will have to sign up for the service, and pay a quarterly fee. Residents currently pay $22.11 a month for waste pickup. Recycling is no longer included in the standard service and will require a separate agreement with Coastal Waste & Recycling. The recycling service is $12.69 per month, or $38.07 per quarter.

Once customers are registered, they'll get a 95-gallon recycling cart. Curbside pickup will be every other week between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Curbside recycling collection doesn't begin until November 1, but registration begins August 1.

To participate, Richmond County residents can register online at https://www.coastalwasteinc.com/online-sign-up/ or you can call (706) 790-4117.

Items Accepted for Recycling

  • Paper products
  • Mixed papers
  • Cardboard
  • Newsprints
  • Magazines
  • Catalogs
  • No. 1 and No. 2 plastic containers
  • Steel cans
  • Aluminum cans
  • Tin cans
  • Glass bottles and containers

Items Not Accepted for Recycling

  • Food waste
  • Plastic bags and film
  • Styrofoam
  • Soiled or wet materials
  • Connected or mixed materials (example-bubble wrap and an envelope)
  • Electronics, batteries and hazardous waste
  • Yard waste

Drop-off Locations:

  • Julian Smith Casino/BBQ Pit, 2200 Broad Street: Accepts glass recycling-clear, brown, or green
  • Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road: Accept glass recycling-clear, brown, or green
  • Augusta Solid Waste & Recycling, 4330 Deans Bridge Road: Accepts glass recycling-clear, brown, or green. Household items-paper, plastic, metal; Large metal objects; automotive fluids; electronics; tires (there is a fee for each tire).

Questions or More Information:

For help to report service issues, residents should call 311 or use the Augusta Trash and Recycling app, which is available in the App Store and Google Play.

Richmond CountyTrash Can
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
Aiken CountyK9s just received the donation of body armor vests
WGACAiken County K9s Get Body Armor DonationMary Liz Nolan
More than 150 artists participated in the 2024 Arts In the Heart of Augusta Festival.
Local NewsArts in the Heart of Augusta Festival Heads to Riverfront Spot for 2025
Brick Pond Park - Augusta Fish Deaths
Local NewsNorth Augusta Tests Water After Fish Deaths at Brick Pond Park
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect