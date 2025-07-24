ContestsEvents
Aiken County K9s Get Body Armor Donation

Mary Liz Nolan
Deputy Moon with K9 Cleo

Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Aiken County K9s Cleo and Kira will have an extra layer of protection when they're on the job, thanks to new bullet and stab protective vests just donated to the department.

A charitable donation grant from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, provided the potentially lifesaving body armor for Aiken County's four-legged officers.

The vests are embroidered with the words, "This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc."

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 with the goal of providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement K9s.

The vests are made in the U.S. and are custom fitted and National Institute of Justice certified.

Thanks to private and corporate donations, the organization has provided over 6,150 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states in the last 16 years.

Since 2009, Vested Interest in K9s has donated:

  • 3,300 K9 opioid reversal NARCAN kits
  • More than $527,000 of K9 medical insurance premiums through the Healthcare for K9s Heroes program
  • Over $186,600 in K9 medical first aid kits
  • $45,000 in sponsored decoy, tracking and e-collar training seminars instructed by industry professionals
  • Three Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicles custom fitted for a K9 Unit valued at over $50,000 each
  • One Advanced Canine Medical Trainer --a full-body state-of-the-art skills trainer for canine first responders that simulates active breathing, audio queues and over 28 different features and medical intervention sites at $62,000.
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
