Richmond County’s Interim School Superintendent One Of Two Finalists

And then there were two. And Richmond County's Interim School Superintendent Dr. Malinda Cobb is one of the two finalists for the county's top education position.

The search for a new superintendent in Richmond County began late last year, when Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw announced he was moving to Atlanta at the end of December.

Cobb, who has 30 years of educational experience, was named Interim Superintendent while a search began for Bradshaw's replacement.

The 10-member Board of Education worked with the Georgia School Boards Association to establish criteria for the position, then review applications received from 35 candidates.

Last month, a shortlist of six top contenders was identified and all six were interviewed by the Board.

During Tuesday's Board meeting, Cobb and Dr. Keith Simmons were named the two finalists for the superintendent's position. Simmons is the former superintendent of the Griffin-Spalding County School System.

"These finalists reflect the qualities, experience, and leadership we believe are needed to move our school system forward," said Shawnda Stovall, president of the Richmond County Board of Education.

Cobb's Experience and Qualifications

As Interim Superintendent, Cobb is currently responsible for the academic and operations of all 48 schools and 6 programs serving 30,000 students in the district and more than 3,000 employees.

Cobb has 30 years of educational experience. She's been a teacher, assistant principal, elementary and high school principal, Area Assistant Superintendent, Associate Superintendent, and now, Interim Superintendent.

Cobb began her career in Richmond County 20 years ago when she was hired to teach at T.W. Josey High School. Later that year, she was named Richmond County School System Teacher of the Year.

From Josey, Cobb was named Principal of Goshen Elementary School. Following her role there, Cobb also served as Principal of the Academy of Richmond County, then it was on to district leadership.

New Superintendent to be Named in August

About a week after Richmond County students begin their new school year, August 4 and 5, a new superintendent is expected to be named.