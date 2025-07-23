Long-Term Lane Closure On Broad Street Set To Begin For James Brown Park Construction

The Godfather of Soul's statue was recently removed from the spot it's held in the Augusta Common on Broad Street for the last two decades. But the move is just temporary.

Construction on the new James Brown Linear Park is set to begin soon in that location. So for now, the life-size bronze statue of Brown is being temporarily stored in a climate-controlled area at the Augusta Museum of History until the project has been completed. It won't however, be on display there.

Starting Monday, July 28, the inside lanes of Broad Street between 8th and 9th Streets, adjacent to the Augusta Common, will be closed to vehicle traffic for an indefinite period of time.

The James Brown Linear Park will include visual displays of his musical works, a timeline of Brown's achievements, and even some interactive elements.

Once that downtown space has been redeveloped, Brown's statue will return and serve as the centerpiece for the new James Brown Linear Park. An honor for the Barnwell, South Carolina native who died unexpectedly of pneumonia in Atlanta in 2006.

Impacts of the lane closures during the construction process include:

Demolition of the center of the roadway and adjacent parking well

Closure of all parking along the outside lanes of Broad Street to accommodate realigned travel lanes

At least one travel lane in each direction will remain open during this phase of construction