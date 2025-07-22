“Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” Campaign Underway in Georgia

Olive Road Bridge. Hear those words and you know instantly why the Georgia Department of Transportation has created a campaign to raise awareness about bridge strikes and how that can be prevented.

There have been a total of 16 reported bridge strikes from 2015 to 2025 in Georgia. A lot of those were on Olive Road. Some drivers aren't aware that it's lower than most, even though there are plenty of warnings before you get there.

Of all the bridges in Georgia, one in Athens and the Olive Road Bridge in Augusta share the honor of having been hit the most.

The Augusta bridge had to be closed for three months last year after a vehicle hit a large red beam which, ironically, was designed to bring attention to the bridge and the low clearance.

Each time the Olive Road Bridge has been hit, it knocks the railroad tracks out of alignment, forcing CSX to make some costly repairs.

Last year, an excavator hit the Chatham Parkway bridge overpass on I-16, leading to a delays of a planned project to raise the Chatham Parkway overpass.

In 2021, a truck hit the State Route 86 overpass on I-16 in Treutlen County, shifting the bridge at least six feet. The overpass had to be demolished and replaced by DOT at a cost of $3.6 million.

The "Check your Height, Know It's Right" campaign encourages drivers to check their vehicle height to ensure it will travel safely under bridges that extend over state and local roadways.

"Considering the significant costs associated with damage to the state's transportation infrastructure, the disruption to traffic, and the safety risks to the public, first responders and our employees, bridge strikes are a major concern for the department," said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry.

Drivers are urged to know the height of their vehicle. That means all drivers, whether you're operating commercial or leased trucks like those used for deliveries or moving.

"These types of crashes are avoidable, and this public awareness campaign is part our our ongoing effort to educate all motorists on best practices for safe driving," added McMurry.