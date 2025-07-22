ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

“Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” Campaign Underway in Georgia

Olive Road Bridge. Hear those words and you know instantly why the Georgia Department of Transportation has created a campaign to raise awareness about bridge strikes and how that can…

Mary Liz Nolan
Georgia Department of Transportation

Olive Road Bridge. Hear those words and you know instantly why the Georgia Department of Transportation has created a campaign to raise awareness about bridge strikes and how that can be prevented.

There have been a total of 16 reported bridge strikes from 2015 to 2025 in Georgia. A lot of those were on Olive Road. Some drivers aren't aware that it's lower than most, even though there are plenty of warnings before you get there.

Of all the bridges in Georgia, one in Athens and the Olive Road Bridge in Augusta share the honor of having been hit the most.

The Augusta bridge had to be closed for three months last year after a vehicle hit a large red beam which, ironically, was designed to bring attention to the bridge and the low clearance.

Each time the Olive Road Bridge has been hit, it knocks the railroad tracks out of alignment, forcing CSX to make some costly repairs.

Last year, an excavator hit the Chatham Parkway bridge overpass on I-16, leading to a delays of a planned project to raise the Chatham Parkway overpass.

In 2021, a truck hit the State Route 86 overpass on I-16 in Treutlen County, shifting the bridge at least six feet. The overpass had to be demolished and replaced by DOT at a cost of $3.6 million.

The "Check your Height, Know It's Right" campaign encourages drivers to check their vehicle height to ensure it will travel safely under bridges that extend over state and local roadways.

"Considering the significant costs associated with damage to the state's transportation infrastructure, the disruption to traffic, and the safety risks to the public, first responders and our employees, bridge strikes are a major concern for the department," said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry.

Drivers are urged to know the height of their vehicle. That means all drivers, whether you're operating commercial or leased trucks like those used for deliveries or moving.

"These types of crashes are avoidable, and this public awareness campaign is part our our ongoing effort to educate all motorists on best practices for safe driving," added McMurry.

The "Check Your Height, Know It's Right" campaign runs from July 22-26 in Georgia.

CampaignTrucks
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
Schools and school systems across the Augusta area have adjusted schedules in the wake of Hurricane Helene.
Local NewsAiken County Schools get $100M for 5 Construction Projects
Young child pulled from the pool at Magnolia Valley Plantation in Evans last week has died
WGACYoung Child Pulled From Evans Neighborhood Pool Passes AwayMary Liz Nolan
Masters ticket notifications are going out starting today via email to those who applied
WGACMasters Ticket Notifications For 2026 Are Arriving In Your EmailMary Liz Nolan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect