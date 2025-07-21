ContestsEvents
Young Child Pulled From Evans Neighborhood Pool Passes Away

Mary Liz Nolan
Young child pulled from the pool at Magnolia Valley Plantation in Evans last week has died
A 4-year-old child who had reportedly been underwater for several minutes at a neighborhood pool in Evans died over the weekend.

The child, whose name has not been released, was pulled from the pool at Magnolia Valley Plantation subdivision off William Few Parkway on July 15.

First responders administered CPR to the child, who was described as non-responsive, when he was taken to Wellstar Children's Medical Center.

Columbia County authorities confirmed the child had been on life support.

Columbia County Coroner Terry Norman confirmed today that he died Saturday.

The boy, his siblings and mother had been in Evans visiting relatives over the summer.

Mary Liz Nolan
