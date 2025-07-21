Masters Ticket Notifications For 2026 Are Arriving In Your Email

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: A view of course signage by a scoreboard during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It's Christmas in July for those who applied for Masters practice round tickets, the Augusta National Women's Amateur, or Drive, Chip and Putt events at the Augusta National Golf Club and just found out they will be going to one of them in 2026.

Results of the Masters Ticket Lottery are being sent via email starting today to those who had their applications for tickets in by the deadline, June 20.

If you haven't received your email yet, you can also check the status of your application by logging into your account on Masters.com.

You will either get the exciting news that your application was chosen and you'll be able to purchase tickets to one of the events, or the dreaded news that your entry wasn't chosen and you can try again next year.

For those whose applications were chosen, keep in mind the payment for the tickets will be due later this month. If you don't pay by the deadline, forget being able to attend.

The Augusta National Golf Club reminds patrons of a strict policy regarding the resale of any Masters Tickets.

"As a reminder, Augusta National, Inc. is the only authorized source/seller of Masters Tickets. The resale of any Masters Tickets is strictly prohibited. Holders of Tickets acquired from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the Tournament."

The 2026 Masters Tournament will be held in Augusta April 9-12.

Practice rounds will be held April 6-8.

The Augusta National Women's Amateur will be held April 1-4, with the final round played at the Augusta National.