North Augusta Man’s Family Wants Answers After He Dies In Police Custody

The family of 45-year-old Byron Jackson of North Augusta thinks there is still more to learn about his death last month after a run-in with police in Irmo, South Carolina.

Jackson's family says they were told that police responded to a call at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, about a possible fight in progress.

They pursued a vehicle that Jackson was in. He reportedly lost control and wound up in a ravine. Soon thereafter, Jackson's family said he was tasered and handcuffed.

There are reports Jackson told police he was having difficulty breathing, so he was taken to an area hospital where he died five days after the incident. His family wants more answers.

At a news conference Tuesday in Columbia, the Jackson's attorney, Bakari Sellers, said he wasn't involved in a fight and they still don't know what caused his death.

During the news conference Sellers explained that the incident began with a 911 call from a woman who thought she saw a fight in a vehicle.

Sellers said, "I can't go into her head, but there was not a fight in the vehicle. There was one person, who was Byron, in that vehicle. That is a fact."

"I can tell you that we're not going to allow the Irmo Police Department just to treat him as some other young African American kid. He's dead now. You guys going about your business--that's not going to happen on our watch," said Sellers.

Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale announced the case has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for further investigation.

Sellers has requested the release of the identities of the officers involved in the arrest. They have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"We do know that the Irmo Police Department can release the body cam. We do know that body cam footage does exist, and we're asking them to do that," Sellers said.