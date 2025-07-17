ContestsEvents
Hurricane Debris Removal Begins at Thurmond Lake Recreation Areas

Mary Liz Nolan
Hurricane debris removal begins at Thurmond Lake recreation areas on July 18.

Subcontractor trucks at the temporary debris storage and reduction site at Thurmond Lake

USACE Chief Ranger, Henry Way

It's been nearly 10 months since Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction in Augusta and surrounding areas and cleanup work is still underway in some areas.

Starting Friday, July 18, Hurricane Helene debris removal will begin at Strom Thurmond Lake recreation areas.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers got funding from the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads fund to get all of its boat ramps and access points open at Clarks Hill Park and Below Dam in South Carolina, and West Dam in Georgia.

As it stands, 41 of 51 recreation areas are at least partially open to the public.

AshBritt, Inc, the contractor hired to do the cleanup work, will remove hazardous trees, stumps and vegetative debris within 10 feet of park facilities and amenities, and within 20 feet of roadways and parking lots.

Crews will be working in both open and closed recreation areas with heavy equipment, taking the debris to a staging area at the lower end of the lake.

Not only will there be increased traffic around the lake, the Corps of Engineers says visitors should expect intermittent park closures as well as the work is being done.

"We are grateful for this major step toward restoring our parks from the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene," said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District's Park Operations Manager, Chrissy Alford.

Visitors won't be allowed in areas marked "Area Closed" or "No Trespassing" or where it appears there is removal work in progress.

Thurmond Lake Operations Project Manager, Tammy Cleveland, said safety remains their top priority.

"We appreciate the public's patience as crews work to remove debris and mitigate health and safety risks on Corps property," Cleveland added.

To learn more about the storm recovery process at Thurmond Lake, visit www.sas.usace.army.mil.

Mary Liz NolanWriter
