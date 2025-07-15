Speeders Better Slow It Down In Georgia and South Carolina

Better ease up on the gas pedal, especially this week, unless you want a ticket.

Operation Southern Slow Down kicked off Monday in 5 Southern states, including Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.

Law enforcement and highway safety officials from Georgia and South Carolina held joint news conferences Monday in Augusta and Savannah to announce the annual enforcement and education campaign.

State and local law enforcement agencies will be out in full force through this Sunday, July 20, looking for aggressive drivers or those with a lead foot on major highways and interstates.

Speeding played a role in one out of every five traffic deaths in Georgia from 2019 to 2023, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The data also revealed that 349 people died in crashes involving at least one speeding driver in 2023. That was an increase of almost 35% over the last five years.

During last year's Operation Southern Slow Down, Georgia state troopers and deputies issued over 12,500 citations and warnings during the one-week period. The figure topped 62,000 when combining all five states.

"Speeding threatens the lives of everyone on the road and that is why Georgia and our neighbors are sending the message that illegal and dangerous driving behaviors will not be tolerated," said Allen Poole, director of the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

Safe Driving Tips from NHTSA

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says it's important to follow these safety reminders: