Area Students Head Back To School Soon
Sorry kids. Summer vacation is quickly drawing to a close. If you live on the South Carolina side of the Savannah River, you’ll be hitting the books before Georgia students…
Sorry kids. Summer vacation is quickly drawing to a close.
If you live on the South Carolina side of the Savannah River, you'll be hitting the books before Georgia students begin thanks to a year-round modified academic calendar.
South Carolina students in the CSRA have back-to-school start dates this month, while most on the Georgia side don't return until August.
Some teachers are already busy getting their classrooms ready, while it won't be long before bus drivers are out practicing their new routes.
List of Area Back to School Dates
- Aiken County Public Schools: July 21
- Edgefield County Public Schools: July 23
- Fox Creek High School (Edgefield): July 24
- Lincoln County Public Schools: July 31
- Columbia County Schools: August 4
- Richmond County Schools: August 4--Elementary; August 5--K-8, Magnet, Middle and High Schools
- McDuffie County: August 4
- Burke County: August 4
- Aquinas High School (Augusta): August 4
- Augusta Christian: August 8
- Sail Charter School: August 11
- Augusta Prep: Middle and Upper School--August 11
- Augusta Prep: K-4--August 12
- Augusta Prep: Pre-school and Pre-K--August 13
- St. Mary on the Hill Catholic School: August 12
- Westminster: August 12
- Heritage Academy: August 13
- Episcopal Day School: August 13
- Community Christian Academy: August 18
- Savannah River Academy: August 20
- Paine College: August 4
- Augusta University: August 11
- Georgia Military College: August 11
- Augusta Technical College: August 18
- Aiken Technical College: August 18
- USC Aiken: August 19
It can be difficult to get students back into a routine and focused on school work after the long summer break.
Experts recommend creating a bedtime routine at least a week before school starts. Make sure they eat a nutritious breakfast, whether that's at home or at school before the day begins, and schedule plenty of time to get homework done after school without the distraction of television or electronic devices.