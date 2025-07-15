Area Students Head Back To School Soon

Sorry kids. Summer vacation is quickly drawing to a close.

If you live on the South Carolina side of the Savannah River, you'll be hitting the books before Georgia students begin thanks to a year-round modified academic calendar.

South Carolina students in the CSRA have back-to-school start dates this month, while most on the Georgia side don't return until August.

Some teachers are already busy getting their classrooms ready, while it won't be long before bus drivers are out practicing their new routes.

Aiken County Public Schools: July 21

Edgefield County Public Schools: July 23

Fox Creek High School (Edgefield): July 24

Lincoln County Public Schools: July 31

Columbia County Schools: August 4

Richmond County Schools: August 4--Elementary; August 5--K-8, Magnet, Middle and High Schools

McDuffie County: August 4

Burke County: August 4

Aquinas High School (Augusta): August 4

Augusta Christian: August 8

Sail Charter School: August 11

Augusta Prep: Middle and Upper School--August 11

Augusta Prep: K-4--August 12

Augusta Prep: Pre-school and Pre-K--August 13

St. Mary on the Hill Catholic School: August 12

Westminster: August 12

Heritage Academy: August 13

Episcopal Day School: August 13

Community Christian Academy: August 18

Savannah River Academy: August 20

Paine College: August 4

Augusta University: August 11

Georgia Military College: August 11

Augusta Technical College: August 18

Aiken Technical College: August 18

USC Aiken: August 19

It can be difficult to get students back into a routine and focused on school work after the long summer break.