New Fire Station Ready In Columbia County

Mary Liz Nolan
New Fire Station 2 Ready to open in Columbia County on Gibbs Road

FIRE STATION 2

Columbia County Fire Rescue

Columbia County's new Fire Station 2 is set to open at the site where the original structure sat for nearly 50 years.

The old building at 518 Gibbs Road in Evans was torn down in 2023, making way for a more up-to-date facility that could house more firefighters and larger fire trucks.

The new two-story, three-bay fire station even has a color scheme that matches Evans elementary, middle and high schools nearby.

Since construction on the fire station began in late 2023, the fire rescue team has been working from the EMS building on North Belair Road, about a mile away. The close proximity meant there would be no delays in service.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will mark the official opening of the new Fire Station 2 on Tuesday, July 15, at 3:00 pm. Columbia County Commissioners will take part in the ceremony.

After the ribbon cutting, there will be a ceremonial push-in of the fire engine. Guided tours of the facility will be available for those who attend.

buildingColumbia Countyfire
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
