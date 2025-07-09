New Fire Station Ready In Columbia County

Columbia County's new Fire Station 2 is set to open at the site where the original structure sat for nearly 50 years.

The old building at 518 Gibbs Road in Evans was torn down in 2023, making way for a more up-to-date facility that could house more firefighters and larger fire trucks.

The new two-story, three-bay fire station even has a color scheme that matches Evans elementary, middle and high schools nearby.

Since construction on the fire station began in late 2023, the fire rescue team has been working from the EMS building on North Belair Road, about a mile away. The close proximity meant there would be no delays in service.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will mark the official opening of the new Fire Station 2 on Tuesday, July 15, at 3:00 pm. Columbia County Commissioners will take part in the ceremony.