Necklace On Drug Bust Suspect May Belong To Hit-And-Run Victim

Seven people were taken into custody Tuesday, July 8, during a drug bust in the 2600 block of Brookshire Drive in Augusta, but investigators uncovered more than just illegal drugs.

A necklace believed to have been stolen from the victim of a deadly hit-and-run May 25 on Deans Bridge Road was on one of the seven taken into custody Tuesday.

Around 6 pm, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office Road Patrol, Crime Suppression Team and Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at the home on Brookshire Drive.

The search led to the discovery of 22 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of marijuana, three handguns, and a stolen motorcycle.

The search also led to the arrests of 7 people at the Brookshire Drive home:

Marquise Walker

Berten Blockett

Samaj Walton

Xavier Hatcher

Jalen Willett

Kevontae Jenkins

Amiya Graham

Walker, Blockett, Walton, Hatcher, Willett and Jenkins were charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Blockett and Jenkins face an additional charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Graham was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Investigators say they made an interesting discovery during the course of the operation.

"Marquise Walker was found wearing a necklace that may have been stolen in connection with the robbery of Xavion Wimberly, who was tragically robbed while dying at the scene of a hit-and-run," said Lewis Blanchard, Chief of Staff.

The 23-year-old Wimberly of Hephzibah was fatally struck by a vehicle May 25 in the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road in front of Suz Lounge. The driver left the scene.

Days later, 23-year-old Daveyon Tyshawn Williams was taken into custody and charged with Vehicular Homicide, Hit-and-Run, and DUI.

Reward Offered After Officials Announced Wimberly was Robbed After He was Hit

Last week, Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and members of Xavion Wimberly's family held a news conference to announce they weren't finished with the investigation surrounding his death.

They announced Wimberly was robbed after he was hit and they were looking for the thief.

"It's a very horrible thing that as he lay there fighting for his life, somebody rummaged through his belongings and took things from him," said Williams.

Authorities announced that a $7,500 reward was being offered for information that could lead investigators to the person or persons involved in that robbery.

MARQUISE WALKER

Robbery May Have Been Solved with Drug Arrest

When Marquise Walker was taken into custody on Brookshire Drive July 8, investigators said he was wearing a necklace that may have been stolen from Xavion Wimberly.

"Walker gave a statement claiming he found the necklace on Deans Bridge Road, in close proximity to where Wimberly was struck and the necklace matches the information we have on file," said Blanchard.

Wimberly's father, Xavier Wimberly, has been contacted to positively identify the necklace.

"Additional charges are probable," Blanchard added.

Investigators from the sheriff's offices in Richmond and Burke Counties have worked diligently over the last several days developing leads and following up on key information provided in the case.