Woman Sought For Discharging Fireworks Into Local Business

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who decided to toss fireworks into the Circle K location at 457 Old Evans Road in Martinez on the 4th of July, striking one person.

Witnesses told deputies they first spotted the woman discharging fireworks in the parking lot before she went inside the business.

One said she threw a lit Roman candle into the store, striking another woman in the back in the process.

According to the incident report, "all involved parties entered what was described as a blue Mercedes." The vehicle was last seen turning right onto Old Evans Road.

A male was reportedly driving the vehicle that left the scene.

A witness said $700 damage from the fireworks was done to his car in the parking lot. He told deputies he has dash camera footage of the incident, but wasn't able to access it at the time. A store employee also said he was unable to retrieve the store's surveillance video.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for any help in identifying those who were involved in the incident.

Those involved will be charged with Criminal Damage to Property in the 1st Degree and Reckless Conduct.