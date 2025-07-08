Awesome Facts About Georgia

ContestsEvents
The United States is filled with remarkable places that make the country a very unique place to live, and each state has special facts. Even if you’ve lived in a…

The United States is filled with remarkable places that make the country a very unique place to live, and each state has special facts.
The United States is filled with remarkable places that make the country a very unique place to live, and each state has special facts. Even if you've lived in a state for your entire life, chances are, you don't know everything about that place, because each state is filled with its own rich history and fun facts. Now, we're unveiling some of those facts about the state in honor of its great past, present and future.

Fun Facts About Georgia

First, some fun facts about the United States. The bald eagle is a famed symbol of the U.S., and according to USA.gov, "the bald eagle was designated as the national emblem by the U.S. Congress in 1782. Since then, it can be found on official documents, the presidential flag, the Great Seal, military insignia and coins and bills." When it comes to the American flag, the colors have a strong meaning. As USA.gov describes, red stands for valor and bravery; white stands for purity and innocence; and blue stands for vigilance, perseverance and justice.

Now, let's get to some crazy and fun facts about the state, because you can never know too much about this great place in the U.S.

In a Reader's Digest piece about the most "astonishing facts" about each state, the publication looks at each state and finds something very random about each place. For Georgia, they note that "just outside Atlanta, the picturesque community of Serenbe requires each of its 200-plus homes to include a porch."

In a separate feature, Reader's Digest looks at the most bizarre facts from every state, including ours. For us, they say Georgia has "governors galore," noting that "back in 1947, in what's known as the Three Governors Controversy, the state election produced a candidate who seemed to be elected with irregular votes, an outgoing governor refused to leave, and an elected lieutenant governor who declared himself the successor." That's wild.

