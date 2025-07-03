Sales Tax Holiday Set For Back To School Shopping In South Carolina
It won't be long before the buses are running and students are back in school after the summer break.
With the start of a new school year also comes the need for notebooks, paper, pens, clothing, and other items on the school supply list.
Mark your calendars for August 1-3 to purchase back-to-school items that are exempt from the 6% sales tax in South Carolina that weekend.
Generally, items that won't be taxed during the sales tax holiday include school supplies, clothing, electronics, shoes, and bed and bath items.
The list includes:
- Art supplies for school
- Athletic uniforms
- Backpacks
- Bedding
- Blanket
- Coats and Jackets
- Clothing
- Computers
- Computer parts and accessories when sold as a package with a computer
- Diapers
- Earbuds and headphones
- Flash drives
- Gloves and mittens
- Musical instruments for school
- Pillows
- Printers and printer supplies
- Purses and handbags
- School supplies
- Shoes and footwear
- Sleepwear
- Socks and underwear
- Towels
- Uniforms (band, scout, school, sports)
Items NOT Exempt:
- Briefcases and wallets
- Cameras
- Cell phones and smartphones
- Cleaning supplies
- Computers used in a business
- Cosmetics
- eReaders
- Furniture
- Glasses and contacts
- Jewelry
- Mattresses and box springs
- Office supplies
- Sports equipment (baseball mitts, helmets, life jackets and vests, mouth guards, and pads)
- Video game consoles
To get the complete list of items that are tax exempt and not exempt, visit www.dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.
Keep in mind that eligible items can be purchased new or used and are eligible regardless of the price.
South Carolina Teachers Can Save Up to $400
South Carolina classroom teachers in public or private schools who are not eligible for the teacher supplies reimbursement paid by their county may be eligible to claim the Classroom Teachers Expenses Credit. Teachers can claim unreimbursed expenses made after July 1. Keep receipts to make filing next year easier
No Sales Tax Holiday in Georgia
Back-to-school shoppers in Georgia won't get a break from sales tax on school supplies and other items once again this year.
In fact, Georgia hasn't had a sales tax holiday since 2016.
State officials say that's because it cost the state million in lost tax revenue each time it was held. Lawmakers also said they decided to discontinue the annual event since it didn't seem to encourage much additional spending.