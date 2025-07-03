Sales Tax Holiday Set For Back To School Shopping In South Carolina

It won't be long before the buses are running and students are back in school after the summer break.

With the start of a new school year also comes the need for notebooks, paper, pens, clothing, and other items on the school supply list.

Mark your calendars for August 1-3 to purchase back-to-school items that are exempt from the 6% sales tax in South Carolina that weekend.

Generally, items that won't be taxed during the sales tax holiday include school supplies, clothing, electronics, shoes, and bed and bath items.

The list includes:

Art supplies for school

Athletic uniforms

Backpacks

Bedding

Blanket

Coats and Jackets

Clothing

Computers

Computer parts and accessories when sold as a package with a computer

Diapers

Earbuds and headphones

Flash drives

Gloves and mittens

Musical instruments for school

Pillows

Printers and printer supplies

Purses and handbags

School supplies

Shoes and footwear

Sleepwear

Socks and underwear

Towels

Uniforms (band, scout, school, sports)

Items NOT Exempt:

Briefcases and wallets

Cameras

Cell phones and smartphones

Cleaning supplies

Computers used in a business

Cosmetics

eReaders

Furniture

Glasses and contacts

Jewelry

Mattresses and box springs

Office supplies

Sports equipment (baseball mitts, helmets, life jackets and vests, mouth guards, and pads)

Video game consoles

To get the complete list of items that are tax exempt and not exempt, visit www.dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.

Keep in mind that eligible items can be purchased new or used and are eligible regardless of the price.

South Carolina Teachers Can Save Up to $400

South Carolina classroom teachers in public or private schools who are not eligible for the teacher supplies reimbursement paid by their county may be eligible to claim the Classroom Teachers Expenses Credit. Teachers can claim unreimbursed expenses made after July 1. Keep receipts to make filing next year easier

No Sales Tax Holiday in Georgia

Back-to-school shoppers in Georgia won't get a break from sales tax on school supplies and other items once again this year.

In fact, Georgia hasn't had a sales tax holiday since 2016.