ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ribbon Cutting Set For New McDuffie County Elementary School

Students in pre-kindergarten through third grade will attend a brand new school when classes begin August 4 in McDuffie County. The new Maxwell Elementary School on Mount Pleasant Road in…

Mary Liz Nolan
Ribbon cutting scheduled for July 30 for the new Maxwell Elementary School in Thomson.

THE NEW MAXWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN THOMSON

McDuffie County School System

Students in pre-kindergarten through third grade will attend a brand new school when classes begin August 4 in McDuffie County.

The new Maxwell Elementary School on Mount Pleasant Road in Thomson consolidates the old Maxwell Elementary and Thomson Elementary schools.

Site preparation work for the 115,000 square foot facility began in October of 2023, with a construction ground-breaking ceremony held in April, 2024.

McDuffie County School Superintendent Dr. Mychele Rhodes said the building is a spoke and hub design, which will allow the entire building to be supervised from one central location.

Maxwell Elementary has 55 instructional units, including 37 regular classrooms, five pre-k classrooms, four STEM labs, four dedicated special education rooms, a computer lab, art room, full-sized gym, music room, media center, cafetorium, and an outdoor classroom.

There's room to construct an additional 12 classrooms if needed in the future.

"We are so proud of the new Maxwell Elementary School and the high-quality education that this state-of-the-art building will help us provide. It is going to be something that the children in this community enjoy for many years to come," said Rhodes.

Buses will enter from White Oak Road, and the parent drop-off and pick-up entrance will be on the bypass.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at Maxwell Elementary on July 30 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

There will be remarks from Dr. Rhodes, McDuffie County Board of Education Chair Susan Benning-Tutt, and Parrish Construction Group Vice President Jim Fallon.

The school will be open for tours after the ceremony.

Maxwell Elementary School Principal Jamie Maddox said she's excited for the community to see the new building.

"Our beautiful new facility is a place where students will grow, learn, and thrive," Maddox added.

The new school features energy-efficient systems that will save money on power consumption, as well as state-of-the-art technology.

McDuffie CountySchool
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
South Carolina Sales Tax Holiday will be held August 1-3
WGACSales Tax Holiday Set For Back To School Shopping In South CarolinaMary Liz Nolan
People Watching Firework Display At Night
Local NewsThings To Do in Augusta This Weekend: July 4-July 6Jennifer Eggleston
Athlete in sprinting shoes launches off the starting blocks during a competitive track race on an indoor arena surface.
Local NewsAugusta University Adds Indoor Track Program, First Sport Added Since 2013
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect