Augusta’s Hurricane Helene Cleanup Work Has Ended

It's been a little more than 9 months since Hurricane Helene walloped the CSRA, leaving a path of destruction in her wake.

Now, as of July 1, the City of Augusta says it has reached a key milestone in its storm recovery efforts.

The coordinated debris removal phase under FEMA A (vegetative debris) and Category B (construction and demolition debris) has officially come to an end.

Since September 29, 2024....crews have worked across the city to remove approximately 3,438,219 tons of storm-related debris from public roadways, rights-of-way, and other areas affected by Helene.

"Although the federally supported curbside debris collection phase has now ended, residents may still observe ongoing recovery work in select areas, including stump removals and site restoration, as part of the City's continuing long-term recovery efforts," according to a news release from Augusta Communications Manager Chiquita Richardson.

Residents who still have debris can contact the Augusta Landfill to find out what materials are being accepted.

AUGUSTA LANDFILL:

4330 Deans Bridge Road

Augusta, GA 30906

Phone: 706-592-3200

HOURS:

Monday-Friday: 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Closed Sundays and Holidays

GREATER AUGUSTA LONG-TERM RECOVERY COMMITTEE

Residents can also contact the Greater Augusta Long-Term Recovery Committee (LTRG) for ongoing support and resources.

The group's goal is to coordinate disaster recovery efforts for those in the community who still need help following a major disaster.

The group helps to assess an individual or family's needs, then connects them with the resources needed to recover. That includes organizing volunteer labor and skilled professionals to rebuild homes and infrastructure.