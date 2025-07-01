ContestsEvents
Augusta’s Hurricane Helene Cleanup Work Has Ended

It's been a little more than 9 months since Hurricane Helene walloped the CSRA, leaving a path of destruction in her wake. Now, as of July 1, the City of…

Mary Liz Nolan
Augusta's Hurricane Helene debris removal has officially ended

Hurricane Helene Debris Removal

CERES Environmental Services

It's been a little more than 9 months since Hurricane Helene walloped the CSRA, leaving a path of destruction in her wake.

Now, as of July 1, the City of Augusta says it has reached a key milestone in its storm recovery efforts.

The coordinated debris removal phase under FEMA A (vegetative debris) and Category B (construction and demolition debris) has officially come to an end.

Since September 29, 2024....crews have worked across the city to remove approximately 3,438,219 tons of storm-related debris from public roadways, rights-of-way, and other areas affected by Helene.

"Although the federally supported curbside debris collection phase has now ended, residents may still observe ongoing recovery work in select areas, including stump removals and site restoration, as part of the City's continuing long-term recovery efforts," according to a news release from Augusta Communications Manager Chiquita Richardson.

Residents who still have debris can contact the Augusta Landfill to find out what materials are being accepted.

AUGUSTA LANDFILL:

4330 Deans Bridge Road

Augusta, GA 30906

Phone: 706-592-3200

HOURS:

  • Monday-Friday: 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
  • Closed Sundays and Holidays

GREATER AUGUSTA LONG-TERM RECOVERY COMMITTEE

Residents can also contact the Greater Augusta Long-Term Recovery Committee (LTRG) for ongoing support and resources.

The group's goal is to coordinate disaster recovery efforts for those in the community who still need help following a major disaster.

The group helps to assess an individual or family's needs, then connects them with the resources needed to recover. That includes organizing volunteer labor and skilled professionals to rebuild homes and infrastructure.

You can get more information about LTRG by visiting https://greateraugustaltrc.org.

Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
