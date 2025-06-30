ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Road Rage Incident Sunday On I-20 In Richmond County Lands Two Teens Behind Bars

Two people were taken to Doctors Hospital Sunday after shots were fired into their vehicle on I-20 westbound near the Bobby Jones Expressway exit. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says…

Mary Liz Nolan
Road rage incident on I-20 in Richmond County leaves two injured and two teens in custody

CAMERON HOWARD

Richmond County Sheriff's Office

Two people were taken to Doctors Hospital Sunday after shots were fired into their vehicle on I-20 westbound near the Bobby Jones Expressway exit.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says shots were fired from the passenger side window of a Tesla into a Toyota Camry around 4:30 pm.

Both occupants of the Camry were injured and were taken to Doctors Hospital. They are reported to be in stable condition.

The Camry driver told investigators that a white female was driving the Tesla that pulled alongside them. The driver said at least six rounds were fired into their vehicle by a black male passenger.

Lieutenant James Kelly of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the occupants of the Tesla who fled from the scene are now in custody.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Miranda Myers of North Augusta. The passenger was 17-year-old Cameron Howard of Augusta.

(MIRANDA MYERS) Richmond County Sheriff's Office

Both Myers and Howard have been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault. Howard was also charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

It's not known what prompted the road rage incident.

After the shots were fired, authorities said Myers got off on Exit 194 in Columbia County, then was quickly stopped and taken into custody.

Howard got out of the car and fled on foot, but was apprehended a short time later.

Howard and Myers are being held in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta.

arrestsRichmond County shooting
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
Over 100 new laws go into effect in Georgia on July 1
WGACOver 100 New Laws Go Into Effect In Georgia On July 1Mary Liz Nolan
Officer-involved shooting in Aiken County is under investigation
WGACOfficer-Involved Shooting Sunday in Aiken County Under InvestigationMary Liz Nolan
Young girl murdered at a home on Dorsett-Kenzie Road in Beech Island
WGACYoung Girl Murdered In Beech Island HomeMary Liz Nolan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect