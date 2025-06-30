Road Rage Incident Sunday On I-20 In Richmond County Lands Two Teens Behind Bars

Two people were taken to Doctors Hospital Sunday after shots were fired into their vehicle on I-20 westbound near the Bobby Jones Expressway exit.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says shots were fired from the passenger side window of a Tesla into a Toyota Camry around 4:30 pm.

Both occupants of the Camry were injured and were taken to Doctors Hospital. They are reported to be in stable condition.

The Camry driver told investigators that a white female was driving the Tesla that pulled alongside them. The driver said at least six rounds were fired into their vehicle by a black male passenger.

Lieutenant James Kelly of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the occupants of the Tesla who fled from the scene are now in custody.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Miranda Myers of North Augusta. The passenger was 17-year-old Cameron Howard of Augusta.

(MIRANDA MYERS) Richmond County Sheriff's Office

Both Myers and Howard have been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault. Howard was also charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

It's not known what prompted the road rage incident.

After the shots were fired, authorities said Myers got off on Exit 194 in Columbia County, then was quickly stopped and taken into custody.

Howard got out of the car and fled on foot, but was apprehended a short time later.