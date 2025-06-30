Over 100 New Laws Go Into Effect In Georgia On July 1
More than 100 new laws go into effect in Georgia on Tuesday, with some impacting education, healthcare, and the judicial system. One of the most notable changes is the ban on cell phone use by students during the school day.
The new laws that take effect July 1 were signed by Governor Brian Kemp on the final day of the legislature in March.
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1 include:
EDUCATION
- House Bill 340: The "Distraction-Free Education Act" bans public students in kindergarten through eighth grade from using cellphones during the school day.
- Senate Bill 1: The "Riley Gaines Act of 2025" requires local school systems, public schools and participating private schools to designate all teams as male, female or co-ed. It requires post-secondary institutions to designate all teams as male or female. It bans males from participating in competitions on teams designated as female and vice versa, unless a corresponding team is not offered. It requires that multiple-occupancy restrooms, changing areas, and sleeping quarters be designated by gender.
- Senate Bill 63: Requires local schools that offer the PSAT, SAT, PreACT, ACT, Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery or other advanced placement exams to also make the test equally available to any home study student in the local school system.
HEALTHCARE
- House Bill 428: Confirms that nothing in Georgia law bans or prevents an individual from getting in vitro fertilization (IVF)
- Senate Bill 241: Allows composting of human remains as an alternative to burial or cremation. It requires facilities to be licensed by the State Board of Funeral Services.
CRIME/APPEALING/JUDICIAL SYSTEM
- House Bill 176: If a judge makes a decision in a criminal case but doesn't decide on every charge, it can still be appealed if the rest of the charges are put on hold. The law allows a person to ask the court to give them more time to file for a new trial or appeal in certain circumstances. You can withdraw a guilty plea that resulted in a criminal conviction within 30 days of the conviction or within the term of court when the plea was taken.
- House Bill 582: The "Georgia Survivor Justice Act" allows abuse to be considered in the sentencing of domestic violence survivors who committed crimes while under the coercion of their partners. It allows survivors to present police reports, medical records and testimony about their abuse, which could lead to significant reductions in sentencing for those whose actions were a direct result of their trauma. The bill would also allow for resentencing for those in prison if they can prove that domestic violence played a role in their crime.
- Senate Bill 79: Establishes stiffer mandatory minimum sentences and fines for individuals convicted of trafficking fentanyl. It lowers the threshold amounts of fentanyl needed to trigger mandatory minimum prison terms. Individuals found with 4 grams or more of fentanyl will face mandatory minimum prison sentences ranging from 5 years to 35 years, depending on the quantity.
MONEY
- House Bill 136: Parents of children five and under could claim a $250 state income tax credit, which also expands the state income tax credit for child care expenses.
- House Bill 111: An already-planned state income tax cut will be accelerated, reducing the 5.39% tax rate to a flat 5.19%.
- Senate Bill 55: Creates the "Dignity and Pay Act" which bans employers from paying individuals with disabilities less than the federal minimum wage
- House Bill 136: Provides a tax credit for qualified child care and dependent care expenses of up to 50% of the amount of credit provided by the IRS.
FOOD
- House Bill 233: Makes the fourth Friday in November of each year "National Sugarcane Syrup Day" in Georgia. It also makes Brunswick Stew the official Georgia state stew. Cornbread is now the officials Georgia state bread. The law also bans companies owned by a foreign country of concern from submitting a bid or proposal for a contract with state agencies.
