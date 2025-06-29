Officer-Involved Shooting Sunday in Aiken County Under Investigation

ContestsEvents
Mary Liz Nolan
AARON STEVENSON

Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Deputies from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary in progress this morning and wound up shooting and wounding a man who was armed.

Sheriff Marty Sawyer said dispatch got a call at 10:30 a.m. that a burglary was in progress in the 800 block of Old Barnwell Road in Aiken.

When deputies arrived, Sawyer said they encountered a white male who fled from the area on foot.

"During the pursuit, the suspect presented both a machete and a firearm. In response, deputies discharged their firearms, striking the suspect," said Major Nick Gallam.

Deputies began life-saving measure on the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Aaron Stevenson of Aiken, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office sent out a statement warning there was a large police presence in the area of Old Barnwell Road and Fire Tower Road. Drivers were given a heads-up that the 800 block of Old Barnwell Road would be closed for a period of time. A detour was set up, directing drivers to use either John Scott Road or Fire Tower Road while law enforcement was on the scene.

A news release says Stevenson is facing charges of Burglary in the First Degree, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and two counts of Second-Degree Assault and Battery.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate the shooting.

Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
