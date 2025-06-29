Officer-Involved Shooting Sunday in Aiken County Under Investigation

Deputies from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary in progress this morning and wound up shooting and wounding a man who was armed.

Sheriff Marty Sawyer said dispatch got a call at 10:30 a.m. that a burglary was in progress in the 800 block of Old Barnwell Road in Aiken.

When deputies arrived, Sawyer said they encountered a white male who fled from the area on foot.

"During the pursuit, the suspect presented both a machete and a firearm. In response, deputies discharged their firearms, striking the suspect," said Major Nick Gallam.

Deputies began life-saving measure on the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Aaron Stevenson of Aiken, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office sent out a statement warning there was a large police presence in the area of Old Barnwell Road and Fire Tower Road. Drivers were given a heads-up that the 800 block of Old Barnwell Road would be closed for a period of time. A detour was set up, directing drivers to use either John Scott Road or Fire Tower Road while law enforcement was on the scene.

A news release says Stevenson is facing charges of Burglary in the First Degree, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and two counts of Second-Degree Assault and Battery.