Young Girl Murdered In Beech Island Home

A 10-year-old girl was found shot to death in a home in Beech Island late Wednesday night and Aiken County Sheriff Marty Sawyer said she was murdered.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Dorsett Kenzie Road after getting a report of shots fired at 11:49 p.m.

Once inside the home, the body of Lavinia Lowe was found on her bed with a gunshot wound to the head.

Major Jason Griffin with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said deputies made contact with someone in the home, then found Lowe unresponsive in her room. The deputies started lifesaving measures until EMS arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Darryl Ables at 1:30 a.m.

"Investigators and Forensic units from the Sheriff's Office, along with agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Aiken County Coroner's Office responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing," said Griffin.

Lowe's death was just three days after the body of 18-year-old Tranard Sheppard of Warrenville was found in a yard in the area of Sarah and Farrell Streets in Aiken County. Ables said he'd been shot multiple times. There's been no word about any leads in the case and investigators are still looking for a suspect or suspects.

Sheriff Marty Sawyer issued a statement today after Lowe's death was reported.

"Any murder is unacceptable, but the murder of an innocent child is the most depraved act possible and these families, and this community should not have to endure acts like this. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has all its resources focused on this murder and the murder that occurred over the weekend (Tranard Sheppard). I have requested help from other local agencies, state agencies, and federal agencies to assist us with these two cases," said Sawyer.

If You Have Information