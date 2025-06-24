Here Comes The Sun…And It’s Too Hot!

There's no question that summer has arrived. The CSRA could record triple digit temperatures this afternoon and with the heat index it's going to be nothing short of oppressive.

A heat advisory has been issued for most of Georgia and South Carolina from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. today.

Dangerous heat is the real threat, with temperatures climbing as high as 100 and the heat index peaking at 110 degrees.

Heat like that can lead to serious illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion, thanks to hot temperatures and high humidity. Heat exhaustion is caused by the loss of large amounts of fluid by sweating. People experiencing heat exhaustion may feel cool and clammy, look pale or flushed, and they may feel weak with nausea and a headache.

Heat stroke is serious and can be life-threatening. The person may have red, hot, dry skin; be confused or lose consciousness; have a weak pulse, and rapid, shallow breathing. Medical attention is needed immediately.

Staying out of the heat is the best way to avoid these serious, heat-related illnesses, but not everyone has access to air conditioning. There are several places you can go in the CSRA to get out of the heat during the hottest times of the day.

Richmond County Cooling Centers

Carrie J. Mays Center, 1014 11th Ave., 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (706-821-2827)

Bernie Ward Center, 1941 Lumpkin Road, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (706-790-0588)

Blythe Center, 3129 Highway 88, 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (706-592-4988)

Henry H. Brigham Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (706-771-2654)

May Park, 622 Fourth Street, 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (706-724-0504)

McBean Center, 1155 Hephzibah-McBean Road, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (706-560-2628)

Sand Hills Center, 2540 Wheeler Road, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (706-842-1912)

W.T. Johnson Center, 1606 Hunter Street, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (706-821-2866)

Warren Road Center, 300 Warren Road, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (706-860-2833)

Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 4355 Windsor Spring Road, 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (706-826-1370)

Aiken County Cooling Center

Salvation Army of Aiken, 322 Gayle Ave NW, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily

Burke County Cooling Center

Recreation Department gym, South Liberty Street in Waynesboro. Monday until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to j8:00 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. through June 28.

Columbia County

There are no designated cooling centers in Columbia County, however residents are invited to cool off at any of the county's public facilities including Patriots Park Gym, and libraries in Evans, Grovetown and Harlem.



Tips for Avoiding Heat-Related Injuries