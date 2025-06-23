ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Construction Worker Killed In Tragic Accident At North Augusta Lowe’s

A West Virginia man was killed in a tragic accident in the parking lot at Lowe’s on Knox Avenue in North Augusta late Sunday afternoon. A man doing paving work…

Mary Liz Nolan
Construction accident at Lowe's on Knox Avenue in North Augusta claims the life of a West Virginia man

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Shutterstock Image

A West Virginia man was killed in a tragic accident in the parking lot at Lowe's on Knox Avenue in North Augusta late Sunday afternoon.

A man doing paving work in the home improvement store's parking lot was reportedly run over by a piece of heavy equipment around 5:00 pm, according to witness accounts given to North Augusta Public Safety officials.

Police and Aiken County Emergency Medical Services responded to the store after 43-year-old Ray C. Straight was hit.

"First responders administered CPR, but Straight was unable to be revived, and was pronounced deceased on scene at 5:50 pm," said Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Ables said he was called to the scene at 5:23 pm.

An autopsy will be performed in Newberry.

The Coroner's Office along with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are investigating the cause of the accident.

accidentNorth AugustaStores
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
Incident report released on baby who died at a daycare owner's home in Grovetown last week
WGACIncident Report Released On Infant’s Death At Daycare Owner’s Home in GrovetownMary Liz Nolan
2026 Masters ticket application deadline is June 20
WGAC2026 Masters Ticket Application Deadline ApproachingMary Liz Nolan
9 Months After Helene – North Augusta’s Living History Park Aims To Reopen By July 4th
Local News9 Months After Helene – North Augusta’s Living History Park Aims To Reopen By July 4thCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect