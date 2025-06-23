Construction Worker Killed In Tragic Accident At North Augusta Lowe’s
A West Virginia man was killed in a tragic accident in the parking lot at Lowe's on Knox Avenue in North Augusta late Sunday afternoon.
A man doing paving work in the home improvement store's parking lot was reportedly run over by a piece of heavy equipment around 5:00 pm, according to witness accounts given to North Augusta Public Safety officials.
Police and Aiken County Emergency Medical Services responded to the store after 43-year-old Ray C. Straight was hit.
"First responders administered CPR, but Straight was unable to be revived, and was pronounced deceased on scene at 5:50 pm," said Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Ables said he was called to the scene at 5:23 pm.
An autopsy will be performed in Newberry.
The Coroner's Office along with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are investigating the cause of the accident.