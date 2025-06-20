Incident Report Released On Infant’s Death At Daycare Owner’s Home in Grovetown

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has released the incident report filed by deputies who responded to a report of an unresponsive baby at a woman's home in Grovetown on June 12.

The 47-year-old woman was caring for the four-month-old infant in her home in the 1000 block of Fieldstone Road in Grovetown when she discovered the baby wasn't breathing.

The woman called 911 to report the child was unresponsive.

According to the incident report, the daycare owner had placed the baby on her stomach for a nap around 10:30 a.m. in the master bedroom of the home upstairs.

She said when she went to check on the baby about two hours later, the child was unresponsive and not breathing.

"She initiated CPR on the bed, then moved the child downstairs to continue chest compressions," according to the report.

The woman was instructed to administer rescue breaths, then noticed the baby started to bleed from the nose and mouth.

She was reportedly in the living room performing CPR on the child when deputies and EMS workers arrived.

The baby was taken to Doctors Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance and was pronounced dead.