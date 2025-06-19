ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fire And Emergency Service Degree Program Coming To Augusta Tech

Starting this fall, those who are interested in a career as a Firefighter or Emergency Medical Technician will be able to earn an associates degree at Augusta Technical College. The…

Mary Liz Nolan
Fire and Emergency Services Degree Program to be offered at Augusta Technical College in the fall
Augusta Fire Department

Starting this fall, those who are interested in a career as a Firefighter or Emergency Medical Technician will be able to earn an associates degree at Augusta Technical College.

The Augusta Fire Department is partnering with Augusta Tech to launch the Fire & Emergency Services Occupation Associate of Applied Science Degree in hopes of adequately preparing the next generation of first responders.

"This partnership is a major step forward in building a safer, stronger Augusta," said Augusta Fire Chief Antonio Burden.

Students who are interested can enroll in a five-term, 64-credit program that will combine classroom learning, hands-on training, and clinical experience. After completing the program, students should be fully prepared for entry-level firefighter and EMT and Advanced EMT roles.

Dr. Melissa Frank-Alston, Interim President of Augusta Technical College, said the goal is to deliver high-quality training in Fire Science and Emergency medical Services to better serve the community.

"This collaboration not only strengthens our commitment to workforce development, but also ensures that our region's first responders are equipped with the skills, education, and credentials needed to serve and protect our community at the highest level," said Frank-Alston.

Graduates of the new program can become certified and/or licensed as Firefighter I, Firefighter II, Emergency Medical Technician, and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician.

"By combining our field expertise with Augusta Tech's outstanding academic resources, we're creating a direct pathway for individuals who are ready to answer the call and serve with excellence," said Burden.

The fall semester begins August 18.

EmergencyfireSchool
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
2026 Masters ticket application deadline is June 20
WGAC2026 Masters Ticket Application Deadline ApproachingMary Liz Nolan
9 Months After Helene – North Augusta’s Living History Park Aims To Reopen By July 4th
Local News9 Months After Helene – North Augusta’s Living History Park Aims To Reopen By July 4thCody
Search continues for a woman who wandered away from an accident scene on Gregory Lake Road on Wednesday
Local NewsSusan Rhodes Still Missing: No Leads After One WeekMary Liz Nolan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect