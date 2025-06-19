Fire And Emergency Service Degree Program Coming To Augusta Tech

Starting this fall, those who are interested in a career as a Firefighter or Emergency Medical Technician will be able to earn an associates degree at Augusta Technical College.

The Augusta Fire Department is partnering with Augusta Tech to launch the Fire & Emergency Services Occupation Associate of Applied Science Degree in hopes of adequately preparing the next generation of first responders.

"This partnership is a major step forward in building a safer, stronger Augusta," said Augusta Fire Chief Antonio Burden.

Students who are interested can enroll in a five-term, 64-credit program that will combine classroom learning, hands-on training, and clinical experience. After completing the program, students should be fully prepared for entry-level firefighter and EMT and Advanced EMT roles.

Dr. Melissa Frank-Alston, Interim President of Augusta Technical College, said the goal is to deliver high-quality training in Fire Science and Emergency medical Services to better serve the community.

"This collaboration not only strengthens our commitment to workforce development, but also ensures that our region's first responders are equipped with the skills, education, and credentials needed to serve and protect our community at the highest level," said Frank-Alston.

Graduates of the new program can become certified and/or licensed as Firefighter I, Firefighter II, Emergency Medical Technician, and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician.

"By combining our field expertise with Augusta Tech's outstanding academic resources, we're creating a direct pathway for individuals who are ready to answer the call and serve with excellence," said Burden.