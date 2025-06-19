ContestsEvents
2026 Masters Ticket Application Deadline Approaching

If you hope to get on the grounds of the Augusta National Golf Club for any of the events being held there next April, you have to at least apply…

Mary Liz Nolan
2026 Masters ticket application deadline is June 20
If you hope to get on the grounds of the Augusta National Golf Club for any of the events being held there next April, you have to at least apply for tickets. That deadline is quickly approaching.

An application, however, does not guarantee you will get tickets.

Tickets for the practice rounds and tournament days for The Masters, the Augusta National Women's Amateur, and Drive, Chip and Putt competition for youth ages 7 to 15 are allocated through a lottery system.

The window to apply for tickets began earlier this month, but it closes on Friday, June 20 at midnight. No exceptions.

By late July, applicants will find out if they're on the list of those who will be able to purchase tickets to any of the events.

Ticket Information For Each Event

The Masters 2026

  • Practice Rounds will be held April 6-8. Tickets are $125 each for Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are $150 each for the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. You can apply for up to 4 tickets for each of those days.
  • The Masters Tournament will be held April 9-12. Tickets have increased to $160 each for Thursday through Sunday. A maximum of 2 tickets per day can be requested. More information is available at www.masters.com.

The Augusta National Women's Amateur

  • Practice rounds will be held at Champions Retreat Golf Club April 1-2. There is no charge for tickets those 2 days. Friday is a practice day at the Augusta National and no tickets will be available.
  • The ANWA Tournament will be held Saturday, April 4, at Augusta National Golf Club. Tickets are $150 each. A maximum of 4 tickets can be requested. More information is available at www.anwagolf.com.

Drive, Chip and Putt

  • The Drive, Chip and Putt event for youth ages 7 to 15 will be held at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 5. Tickets are $35 each. A maximum of 4 tickets can be requested. More information is available at www.drivechipandputt.com.

Applications for all the events must be submitted online. Applications are limited to one per household.

