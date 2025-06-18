Susan Rhodes Still Missing: No Leads After One Week

ContestsEvents
Susan Rhodes hasn’t been seen since she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in North Augusta on June 11. It’s been one week since she reportedly walked away from the…

Mary Liz Nolan
Search continues for a woman who wandered away from an accident scene on Gregory Lake Road on Wednesday

SUSAN RHODES

North Augusta Department of Public Safety

Susan Rhodes hasn't been seen since she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in North Augusta on June 11.

It's been one week since she reportedly walked away from the crash site on Gregory Lake Road near the Gregory Landing subdivision. A witness said she appeared to be disoriented, but saw her walk toward a driveway near the accident scene.

She hasn't been seen since.

The 66-year-old Rhodes was determined to be the at-fault driver in the wreck, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety (NADPS). Her vehicle landed in a ditch after hitting an SUV on the passenger side.

The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office met with Rhodes' roommate who said she had complained of blood pressure and stroke-like symptoms earlier in the day.

Several law enforcement agencies joined in a massive foot search of the area. A Georgia State Patrol helicopter and NADPS drone conducted an overhead search.

Lt. Clay Swann with NADPS said investigators are following up on leads in the case, but said there is no new information to suggest that Rhodes is still in the area.

Today, one week after Rhodes' disappearance, it appears officials still don't know where she is.

"I can confirm that the search is still on-going on a smaller scale than what we did the first four days. Our investigators are continuing to work this case as a Traffic Collision and Missing Person case," said Swann.

Police are Asking for Any Information in the Case

Swann said investigators are still asking anyone with information about Rhodes' whereabouts to call NADPS. The number is 803-441-4200.

Susan Rhodes Description

  • White
  • 5'5"
  • 160 pounds
  • Grayish/white hair
  • Last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants
  • One arm was in a sling
CrashNorth Augusta
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
