ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Join The Team At Expedia Cruises

Become an Expedia Cruises Vacation Consultant. When you join their team, you gain the freedom to control your destiny. Sound exciting? It is! Their Vacation Consultants get instant credibility from…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Expedia Cruises of Augusta
Expedia Cruises of Augusta

Become an Expedia Cruises Vacation Consultant. When you join their team, you gain the freedom to control your destiny. Sound exciting? It is! Their Vacation Consultants get instant credibility from one of the top brands in travel, comprehensive training and support, industry-leading marketing and lead generation tools, the ability to see the world at reduced rates, and flexible work hours as an Independent Contractor. Plus, you'll be working for a locally owned and operated franchise in an environment of fun, collaboration, and support.

For the second year in a row, Expedia Cruises™ has earned a spot on Franchise Business Review’s “Culture 100” list, recognizing the top 100 franchise brands with the best company culture. Join them as a Vacation Consultant and experience their award-winning culture firsthand.

Attend one of their informational events to explore the exciting world of travel and the freedom that comes with running your own business with one of the most recognized brands!
-In person: Tuesday, June 24th, 10 am or 6 pm
-Virtual: Facebook Live Thursday, June 26th, 11 am
-In person: Saturday, June 28th, 12 pm
Click here to RSVP for the time that is best for you!

Expedia Cruises of Augusta
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
Fundraiser for woman who was critically injured in a hit-and-run while riding her motorcycle May 28, will be held in Evans
WGACFundraiser To Be Held For Motorcycle Hit-And-Run VictimMary Liz Nolan
Augusta toddler may have overdosed on methadone and another substance when he was found dead in a home on Ward Avenue June 3.
WGACAugusta Toddler May Have Overdosed On Methadone And Another SubstanceMary Liz Nolan
Fort Gordon name will return after being change to Fort Eisenhower in 2023
WGACArmy’s Recruiting Numbers Surpass Goals Early This YearMary Liz Nolan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect