ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Search Underway For Woman Who Disappeared After Crash In North Augusta

An hours long search Wednesday for a woman who disappeared after a two-vehicle crash on Gregory Lake Road in North Augusta produced no results. The North Augusta Department of Public…

Mary Liz Nolan
Search continues for a woman who wandered away from an accident scene on Gregory Lake Road on Wednesday

SUSAN RHODES

North Augusta Department of Public Safety

An hours long search Wednesday for a woman who disappeared after a two-vehicle crash on Gregory Lake Road in North Augusta produced no results.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety says multiple law enforcement agencies, a canine unit and drones combed the area near the accident scene at the entrance to Gregory Landing subdivision until around 10:00 pm.

Authorities say 66-year-old Susan Rhodes, who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the accident just before 2:00 pm, was reportedly disoriented and may have been suffering from a medical issue when she wandered into a wooded area nearby.

The search for Rhodes resumed around 7:30 this morning. Multiple agencies are participating in the search again.

Description of Susan Rhodes

  • White
  • 5'5"
  • Blonde hair
  • Last seen wearing a red shirt, tan shorts, black shoes and a hat. Her right arm is in a sling.

Rhodes was last seen at 1:48 pm Wednesday walking into the woods near Gregory Landing.

If You Spot Rhodes

If you see Rhodes or have any information on her whereabouts, call North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatch at (803) 441-4200.

accidentPolice
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
Augusta Opens Business Hub To Help New Local Startups
Local NewsAugusta Opens Business Hub To Help New Local Startups
New Group Aiken2025 Forms To Help Inform Voters About City Council Elections
Local NewsNew Group Aiken2025 Forms To Help Inform Voters About City Council Elections
Fort Gordon name will return after being change to Fort Eisenhower in 2023
Local NewsFort Gordon Name Will Return, But Honor Different Military Service MemberMary Liz Nolan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect