Search Underway For Woman Who Disappeared After Crash In North Augusta
An hours long search Wednesday for a woman who disappeared after a two-vehicle crash on Gregory Lake Road in North Augusta produced no results. The North Augusta Department of Public…
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety says multiple law enforcement agencies, a canine unit and drones combed the area near the accident scene at the entrance to Gregory Landing subdivision until around 10:00 pm.
Authorities say 66-year-old Susan Rhodes, who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the accident just before 2:00 pm, was reportedly disoriented and may have been suffering from a medical issue when she wandered into a wooded area nearby.
The search for Rhodes resumed around 7:30 this morning. Multiple agencies are participating in the search again.
Description of Susan Rhodes
- White
- 5'5"
- Blonde hair
- Last seen wearing a red shirt, tan shorts, black shoes and a hat. Her right arm is in a sling.
Rhodes was last seen at 1:48 pm Wednesday walking into the woods near Gregory Landing.
If You Spot Rhodes
If you see Rhodes or have any information on her whereabouts, call North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatch at (803) 441-4200.