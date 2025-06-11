Fort Gordon Name Will Return, But Honor Different Military Service Member

The saying might be, "what's old is new again," but in this case what's new will become old again.

For those who never got the hang of saying "Fort Eisenhower," instead of "Fort Gordon," now you don't have to.

While recognizing the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army at a celebration at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced he's restoring the names of seven Army installations whose names were changed in 2023 during the Biden administration. Another two already changed earlier this year.

"We won a lot of battles out of those forts and it's no time to change," said Trump.

Former President Joe Biden ordered the change since installations, like Fort Gordon, were originally named after Confederate leaders who fought against the U.S. during the Civil War to preserve slavery. Biden said the names were changed to honor military heroes instead, in addition to promoting racial equity within the military.

Fort Gordon was originally named after John Brown Gordon, a Confederate States Army general, attorney, slaveowner and planter. The installation was first called Camp Gordon, then was re-designated as Fort Gordon on March 21, 1956.

It stayed Fort Gordon until it was renamed Fort Eisenhower in 2023, as part of the Department of Defense's initiative to remove military installations that honored Confederate leaders.

Fast forward to June 10, 2025. President Trump announced in addition to Fort Gordon, other installations returning to their old names will be Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Lee in Virginia, Fort Pickett in Virginia, Fort Polk in Louisiana, and Fort Rucker in Alabama.

The names will be the same, but the person they are honoring will be different.

Fort Gordon: Originally named for John Brown Gordon, then became Fort Eisenhower in 2023. Now it will be named Fort Gordon again, but in honor of Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon, recognized for valor during the Battle of Mogadishu.

Fort Rucker: Originally named for Edmund Winchester Rucker, then became Fort Novosel in 2023. Now it will honor Capt. Edward W. Rucker.

Fort Hood: Originally named for John Bell Hood, then became Fort Cavazos in 2023. Now it will honor Col. Robert B. Hood.

Fort Polk: Originally named for Leonidas Polk, then became Fort Johnson in 2023. Now it will honor General James H. Polk.

Fort Lee: Originally named for Confederate General Robert E. Lee, then became Fort Gregg-Adams in 2023. Now it will honor Pvt. Fitz Lee.

Fort Pickett: Originally named for George Edward Pickett, then became Fort Barfoot in 2023. Now it will honor 1st. Lt. Vernon W. Pickett.

Two Installations Have Already Have Their Old Names Back

Two other Army installations who were also included in the 2023 renaming process, have already returned to their original names.

Fort Bragg, originally named in honor of Confederate General Braxton Bragg, was changed to Fort Liberty in 2023. In February this year, the Pentagon announced the name was changing back to Fort Bragg, but in honor of Private First Class Roland L. Bragg, a World War II hero who earned the Silver Star and Purple Heart during the Battle of the Bulge.

In Georgia, Fort Benning was renamed Fort Moore in honor of Lt. General Hal Moore and his wife, Julia Moore. In March, the installation became Fort Benning again, but this time in honor of Corporal Fred G. Benning, a World War I hero who received the Distinguished Service Cross.

When Will the Old Names Return

Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll is said to be taking "immediate action to implement these redesignations," according to a U.S. Army planning document.

The Secretary of the Army will take immediate action to implement these redesignations, which are in accordance with Section 1749(a) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020.

The Military Times reported back in 2023 that the Army expected to pay $39 million to rename all 9 Army installations that previously honored Confederacy leaders.