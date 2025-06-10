Fun and Affordable Tourist Attractions in Georgia

Traveling can be such a fun experience no matter the season, but taking a big trip to a tourist spot can also be expensive. While Americans love to center their summer and holiday plans around vacations and visits, the cost of those trips can really add up, especially when considering transportation, the hotel, renting a car, eating and everything else that goes along with a real vacation. That's why it's so great to find some totally free tourist attractions across the country, because sometimes, a freebie is just what is needed. Now, one outlet has named the best free tourist attraction in every state, including this one.

The Top Free Tourist Attractions in Georgia

The crew at Travel Pulse has rounded up a tally of the best free attractions across America. In the piece, they note that even though "the price of travel continues to rise, it's nice to know that there are still plenty of free attractions around the U.S.A. to enjoy." Also, thankfully, "from towns full of so much history it can soaked up on a stroll through town to state capitol buildings, parks and attractions, the list of free things to do in every state is stacked with fun."

As for Georgia, Travel Pulse notes that there's lots of free stuff to do, and they especially like the Savannah area. "You'll be spoiled for choice of free things to do in Savannah, where you can stroll through its scenic squares, chill out in Forsyth Park, and admire the stately homes along Bull and Jones Streets without dropping a dime," Travel Pulse states. They also suggest road tripping to Atlanta to see "the sights of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site (a list that includes both his childhood home and Ebenezer Baptist Church where he preached)," which they note "can be visited for free."