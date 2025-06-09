Fundraiser To Be Held For Motorcycle Hit-And-Run Victim

Morgan Gray was riding her motorcycle on Wheeler Road the night of Wednesday, May 28, when she was hit by a pickup truck while trying to turn onto Interstate Parkway.

The driver never stopped.

Morgan, a single mother of a 5-year-old son, remains on life support in critical condition at WellStar MCG.

Doctors have reportedly told Morgan's family that if she wakes up, the road to recovery will be a long one.

Friends in her local biking club and other members of the community have been gathering daily at the hospital to pray together.

Street & Trail Motorsports at 4277 Washington Road in Evans is holding a "Morgan Matters" fundraiser on Saturday, June 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There will be raffles and prizes, as well as food and drinks. You can participate in a ride after the event for a cost of $10 per rider.

All proceeds raised during the event will go to Morgan and her family.

A "Go Fund Me" account has also been set up to help cover medical costs, daily meals for Morgan's family while she's in the hospital, as well as childcare for her son.

The goal for the "Rally for Morgan Gray: A Mother's Road to Recovery" Go Fund Me account is $10,000.

Responding to a request for more information from WGAC's Austin Rhodes about why few details have been released about the hit-and-run, a response was received from Colonel Bo Johnson from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

"It is important to understand that building a strong case for the prosecution requires careful, methodical work. At times, this means withholding certain details from the public until the appropriate time. It is necessary to ensure that justice is not only pursued, but achieved," said Johnson.

He said he understands the family wants answers and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is committed to seeking justice in the case.