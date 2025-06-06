Augusta Toddler May Have Overdosed On Methadone And Another Substance

The investigation continues into the death this week of 16-month-old Trae'son Dunn in Augusta.

EMS was called to a home in the 2200 block of Ward Avenue early June 3 after the child's mother, Genysis Mortley, discovered the child wasn't breathing.

An incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says EMS told a responding deputy that Trae'son may have overdosed on what they believed was methadone, and possibly another substance.

Methadone is a synthetic opioid medication used to treat opioid use disorder and chronic pain. It's also used as a substitute drug in the treatment of morphine and heroin addiction.

Trae'son's father, Tristan Dunn, told investigators the last time he had seen his son was at 3:00 pm the previous day before he left for work. He returned home at 10:45 pm, went to bed and was awakened during the night when Lowery said Trae'son wasn't breathing.

The incident report says a second child in the home was taken to Children's Hospital of Georgia to be evaluated for possible consumption of unknown drugs, then placed in protective custody.

Lowery and Dunn were taken into custody and transported to the Criminal Investigation Division at the Sheriff's Office for questioning.