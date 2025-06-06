ContestsEvents
Augusta Toddler May Have Overdosed On Methadone And Another Substance

The investigation continues into the death this week of 16-month-old Trae’son Dunn in Augusta. EMS was called to a home in the 2200 block of Ward Avenue early June 3…

Mary Liz Nolan
Augusta toddler may have overdosed on methadone and another substance when he was found dead in a home on Ward Avenue June 3.

TRAE’SON DUNN

The investigation continues into the death this week of 16-month-old Trae'son Dunn in Augusta.

EMS was called to a home in the 2200 block of Ward Avenue early June 3 after the child's mother, Genysis Mortley, discovered the child wasn't breathing.

An incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says EMS told a responding deputy that Trae'son may have overdosed on what they believed was methadone, and possibly another substance.

Methadone is a synthetic opioid medication used to treat opioid use disorder and chronic pain. It's also used as a substitute drug in the treatment of morphine and heroin addiction.

Trae'son's father, Tristan Dunn, told investigators the last time he had seen his son was at 3:00 pm the previous day before he left for work. He returned home at 10:45 pm, went to bed and was awakened during the night when Lowery said Trae'son wasn't breathing.

The incident report says a second child in the home was taken to Children's Hospital of Georgia to be evaluated for possible consumption of unknown drugs, then placed in protective custody.

Lowery and Dunn were taken into custody and transported to the Criminal Investigation Division at the Sheriff's Office for questioning.

Sgt. John Perry said an official cause of the child's death is still pending autopsy results. Perry also said no other information is being released since the investigation is still ongoing.

Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
