One Child Found Dead In An Augusta Home, Another Taken To The Hospital
An investigation is underway in Richmond County after a child was found dead in a home in the 2200 block of Ward Avenue early this morning.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen pronounced the 16-month-old child dead at 5:15 a.m. The cause of death is believed to be suspicious, according to Bowen.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
Bowen said a second child in the home was transported by EMS to Children's Hospital of Georgia. The child's condition was not known.
Authorities say the investigation is in the early stages and no other information is available at this time.
