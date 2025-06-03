ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

One Child Found Dead In An Augusta Home, Another Taken To The Hospital

An investigation is underway in Richmond County after a child was found dead in a home in the 2200 block of Ward Avenue early this morning. Richmond County Coroner Mark…

Mary Liz Nolan
One child was found dead in a home on Ward Avenue and another child in the home was transported to Children's Hospital of Georgia

CHILD’S DEATH IS UNDER INVESTIGATION

Getty Images

An investigation is underway in Richmond County after a child was found dead in a home in the 2200 block of Ward Avenue early this morning.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen pronounced the 16-month-old child dead at 5:15 a.m. The cause of death is believed to be suspicious, according to Bowen.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Bowen said a second child in the home was transported by EMS to Children's Hospital of Georgia. The child's condition was not known.

Authorities say the investigation is in the early stages and no other information is available at this time.

childRichmond County
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
Largest meth bust in Richmond County history recorded on June 1.
WGACLargest Meth Bust in Richmond County History Recorded June 1Mary Liz Nolan
Laundry Trailer- Person putting jeans into the drum of a washing machine, front view. Washing dirty jeans in the washer
Local NewsPiedmont Health Donates To Help Augusta’s HomelessCody
Application process for the Masters, ANWA and Drive, Chip and Putt started June 1 and continues through June 20.
Local NewsApplication Process For 2026 Masters Tickets Is UnderwayMary Liz Nolan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect