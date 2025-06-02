Piedmont Health Donates To Help Augusta’s Homeless

On Sunday, June 1, a new laundry trailer from Piedmont Health arrived for Compass For Hope. The donation of the trailer will benefit Compass For Hope and the many homeless individuals they serve.

Compass For Hope is a community-based organization working to assist the homeless population in various ways. Each Sunday, Compass For Hope sets up near the James Brown Arena from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to serve the community.

With the addition of another laundry trailer, Compass For Hope can accomplish more in a shorter amount of time, allowing people to wait less and helping more individuals. Previously, they could do around 8 loads of laundry, but will now be able to double it to 16 at a time.

The donation of the new laundry trailer is a welcome blessing for the organization, the volunteers, and the homeless population.

Compass For Hope Executive Director tells WJBF, "It's so wonderful when companies and organizations like Piedmont get on board with us and support that crazy dream that we've got."

In addition to washing clothes, Compass For Hope offers showers and basic supplies. They pack care packages with water bottles, soap, and clothes for different weather. A major need is men's clothing.

Donations of bottled water, toiletries, and clothing are always welcome. Any travel-sized toiletries or men's clothing donations can be dropped off at Lapel's Cleaners in Evans, Superior Distribution in Martinez, Fishman Flooring in Martinez, or Colonial Cleaners in North Augusta.

Monetary donations are also welcome and can be made on the Compass For Hope website. Volunteers are always needed as well.