Largest Meth Bust in Richmond County History Recorded June 1

Following a months-long investigation, narcotics officials with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office took a man linked to a major Drug Trafficking Organization in Augusta-Richmond County into custody on Sunday, June…

Mary Liz Nolan
Largest meth bust in Richmond County history recorded on June 1.

LARGEST METH BUST IN RICHMOND COUNTY HISTORY

Richmond County Sheriff's Office

Following a months-long investigation, narcotics officials with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office took a man linked to a major Drug Trafficking Organization in Augusta-Richmond County into custody on Sunday, June 1.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division and the Crime Suppression Division executed search warrants in the 200 block of East Hale Street; the 100 block of Tybee Court; and the 1300 block of Marks Church Road (apartment complex).

Investigators seized:

  • 20,1090.08 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 2,345.6 grams of Fentanyl
  • 2 firearms
  • $18,346.00 in U.S. Currency
  • 1 vehicle

Investigators also arrested Jaquez Sturgis, the man the sheriff's office says was involved in the operation.

Sturgis is in custody charged with:

  • Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act: Trafficking in Methamphetamine
  • Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act: Trafficking in Fentanyl
  • Other charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of crime are forthcoming

Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley commended the team conducting the 6-month-long investigation that led to Sturgis' arrest.

"I want to personally thank and commend the outstanding work of our Narcotics Division and Crime Suppression Division. This seizure is not only historic in scope, it represents lives potentially saved from fatal overdoses and communities protected from the violence that often accompanies the drug trade," said Brantley.

Brantley added that the investigation is not over and the goal of getting these dangerous drugs off the streets remains a priority of his administration.

"Our goal is to relentlessly pursue those who poison our neighborhoods with these deadly substances," he added.

Chief of Staff Lewis Blanchard said the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests may be forthcoming as investigators continue to follow leads associated with the broader drug trafficking network.

If You Have Information

Anyone with further information is ask to contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division at (706) 821-1400 or submit tips anonymously through the RCSO app or Crime Stoppers.

