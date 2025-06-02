ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Harrisburg Shooting Incident Lands Five Juveniles In Custody

Harrisburg residents were told to stay in their homes Sunday night after gunfire rang out in the Crawford Avenue and Greene Street areas. Once the 911 calls were received at…

Mary Liz Nolan
Harrisburg shooting Sunday night left two injured and a total of five teens taken into custody.

FIVE JUVENILES IN CUSTODY

Getty Images

Harrisburg residents were told to stay in their homes Sunday night after gunfire rang out in the Crawford Avenue and Greene Street areas.

Once the 911 calls were received at 7:41 pm, multiple law enforcement officers responded from Columbia and Richmond Counties, as well as Augusta University police.

Callers said multiple juveniles were armed.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Wellstar MCG where he's reported to be in stable condition.

"Despite the rapid response, additional gunfire was reported by deputies after they arrived, prompting a call for further law enforcement support," said Lewis C. Blanchard, Chief of Staff at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Specialized units from responding law enforcement agencies were called for additional support.

Shortly thereafter, five male juveniles were taken into custody in connection with the incident. One had a laceration to his leg and was taken to Wellstar MCG.

The area was deemed safe around 9:30 p.m. and nearby residents were given the all-clear.

Blanchard said, "The investigation remains active, and additional details will be released as they become available."

Sheriff Gino Brantley said efforts must continue to address juvenile violence in the community.

"It's clear we must do more to help guide our teenagers onto a better path. Last week, I convened a meeting with juvenile authorities, judges, and community partners to develop multi-pronged strategies focused on intervention, accountability and support," said Brantley.

Brantley emphasized that a curfew for those under the age of 18 will be strictly enforced.

"A designated intake area will be established for curfew violators, where they will remain until picked up by a parent or guardian," Brantley added.

He also thanked area law enforcement agencies for their help in bringing the situation under control.

"Their support today helped ensure that suspects were safely detained, evidence was recovered , and most importantly, no lives were lost," said Brantley.

KidsRichmond County shootingShooting
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
Laundry Trailer- Person putting jeans into the drum of a washing machine, front view. Washing dirty jeans in the washer
Local NewsPiedmont Health Donates To Help Augusta’s HomelessCody
Application process for the Masters, ANWA and Drive, Chip and Putt started June 1 and continues through June 20.
Local NewsApplication Process For 2026 Masters Tickets Is UnderwayMary Liz Nolan
Georgia surplus tax rebate money should be coming to eligible taxpayers around the first week of June
WGACGeorgia Surplus Tax Rebate Should Be Coming SoonMary Liz Nolan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect