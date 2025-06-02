Harrisburg Shooting Incident Lands Five Juveniles In Custody

Harrisburg residents were told to stay in their homes Sunday night after gunfire rang out in the Crawford Avenue and Greene Street areas.

Once the 911 calls were received at 7:41 pm, multiple law enforcement officers responded from Columbia and Richmond Counties, as well as Augusta University police.

Callers said multiple juveniles were armed.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Wellstar MCG where he's reported to be in stable condition.

"Despite the rapid response, additional gunfire was reported by deputies after they arrived, prompting a call for further law enforcement support," said Lewis C. Blanchard, Chief of Staff at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Specialized units from responding law enforcement agencies were called for additional support.

Shortly thereafter, five male juveniles were taken into custody in connection with the incident. One had a laceration to his leg and was taken to Wellstar MCG.

The area was deemed safe around 9:30 p.m. and nearby residents were given the all-clear.

Blanchard said, "The investigation remains active, and additional details will be released as they become available."

Sheriff Gino Brantley said efforts must continue to address juvenile violence in the community.

"It's clear we must do more to help guide our teenagers onto a better path. Last week, I convened a meeting with juvenile authorities, judges, and community partners to develop multi-pronged strategies focused on intervention, accountability and support," said Brantley.

Brantley emphasized that a curfew for those under the age of 18 will be strictly enforced.

"A designated intake area will be established for curfew violators, where they will remain until picked up by a parent or guardian," Brantley added.

He also thanked area law enforcement agencies for their help in bringing the situation under control.