Application Process For 2026 Masters Tickets Is Underway

Yes, the 2025 Masters Tournament has been in the books for just a matter of weeks, but it's already time to start thinking about Masters week 2026.

Applications for the annual ticket lottery opened up on June 1 and will run through June 20. Only online applications will be accepted.

If you hope to get on the grounds of the Augusta National Golf Club next April, get your applications in now. You can apply for practice round tickets for the 2026 Masters, the Augusta National Women's Amateur, and the Drive, Chip and Putt contest.

Applications will only be accepted online at www.masters.com; www.anwagolf.com; and www.drivechipandputt.com.

Information for Masters Practice Rounds and Limited Daily Tournament Tickets

Practice rounds for the 2026 Masters Tournament will be held Monday, April 6- Wednesday, April 8.

Monday and Tuesday practice round tickets are $125 each. You can request up to 4 tickets.

Wednesday, Par 3, tickets are $150 each. You can request up to 4 tickets.

A limited number of Masters Tournament tickets will be available this year. The tournament will be held Thursday, April 9- Sunday, April 12.

The Daily Tournament tickets will be valid for one of the four Tournament days at a cost of $160 each. You can request up to 2 tickets.

Daily Tournament tickets will be awarded first. Anyone not selected for Daily tickets, who also applied for Practice Rounds, will then be included in the selection for Practice Rounds tickets.

ANWA and Drive, Chip and Putt Ticket Information

The Augusta National Women's Amateur will begin with two practice rounds, April 1 and 2, at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans. There is no charge for those tickets.

Friday, April 3, is a practice round at the Augusta National Golf Club. No tickets are sold for that round.

Saturday, April 4, the final round will be played at Augusta National Golf Club. Tickets are $150 each. You can request up to 4 tickets.

The Drive, Chip and Putt event for boys and girls ages 7-15 will be played at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 5.

Tickets are $35 each. You can request up to 4 tickets.

Those who have applied for tickets to any of the events will be notified in late July when the selection process has been completed. Winning applicants will be notified with instructions to complete their purchase of tickets.

The Augusta National Golf Club issued an important reminder about the sale of Masters tickets:

"As a reminder, Augusta National, Inc. is the only authorized source/seller of Masters Tickets. The resale of any Masters Ticket is strictly prohibited. Holders of Tickets acquired from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the Tournament."