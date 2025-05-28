Teachers Without Certification – New South Carolina Law in Effect

Could this new South Carolina law be the solution for teacher shortages? As of May 1, 2025, South Carolina schools can hire teachers without certification, but with some restrictions.

Teachers Without Certification In South Carolina Schools

Bill S79 allows qualified professionals with bachelor's or higher degrees and five years of hands-on experience to be hired at South Carolina schools. This approach is a five-year test period, and schools are limited to only 10 percent of their staff falling under these parameters. The state designed this plan to help fill a need in classrooms where teacher shortages are happening.

Senator Greg Hembree, the bill's sponsor, feels the new law could help recruit and retain teachers, a goal he has been working on for many years. He highlights the fact that 30 to 40 percent of new teachers are gone within the first three years.

Senator Hembree doesn't believe there will be an influx of teachers from different walks of life but sees this as an opportunity for some professionals who seek a career change. And he hopes many make the decision to stay.

Noncertified Teacher Pilot Program

This new approach aims to tackle both the high turnover rate and teacher shortages through 2030. Some schools could even bring in up to 25% uncertified teachers - if they can show it's necessary.

Education officials in the state now need to create detailed guidelines. These will cover everything from background checks to training needs, ensuring new teachers meet proper standards.

While the program doesn't include career and technical education jobs, it gives schools new ways to fill empty teaching positions. Teachers without certification will require approval from their district's superintendent.

Sherry East, who heads the South Carolina Education Association, is concerned and wonders if this change might lower teaching quality and hurt traditional teaching programs. According to WJBF, East acknowledges the crucial need for more people in the classroom, but she wants to make sure those brought in are able to do the job.

On May 7, 2025, lawmakers added this change to state law as Section 59-18-1115. Earlier efforts focused on fixing teacher shortages in specific subjects, but this takes a broader approach.