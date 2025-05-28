Georgia Surplus Tax Rebate Should Be Coming Soon

Georgia tax payers who are eligible to receive a rebate, thanks to another budget surplus, can be expecting the money as early as next week.

Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bills 111 and 112 into law in April that authorizes the one-time rebate checks of up to $500, for tax payers who qualify.

The money is being given back to tax payers, thanks to a budget surplus

To be Eligible for the Refund:

You must not be listed as a dependent on someone else's 2023 return.

You must have filed your 2023 and 2024 Georgia individual income tax returns by the May 1, 2025 deadline (or October 15, 2025, if an extension was granted.)

You must have had a tax liability for the 2023 tax year

You must be a Georgia resident, part-year resident, or nonresident who had Georgia tax liability

The amount you will receive depends on your filing status in 2023:

Those who were single or married filing separately will receive up to $250

Those who were head of household will receive up to $375

Those who were married and filing jointly will receive up to $500

You don't need to do anything to claim the rebate. It will be automatically sent to you by the Georgia Department of Revenue.

The money will arrive via direct deposit, if that's how you filed, or a check by mail if you opted for paper returns or payments.

It's important to note the payment is not considered taxable income under Georgia law.

When Can You Expect Your Money

The Georgia Department of Revenue says if you filed your 2024 income taxes around April 15, you can expect to receive your rebate payment as early as next week, the first week of June.