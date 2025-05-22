Circle K Fuel Day Is Back, Save Money On Gas Today

Just as Memorial Day weekend is approaching, Circle K is once again helping drivers save money while filling their tanks today.

Today is Circle K Fuel Day and that means drivers can save 40 cents per gallon on gas when they fill up between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. today.

The promotion is being held today only at participating locations across the country. There's a limit of 35 gallons per transaction.

For those who have signed up for the company's Inner Circle rewards program, you can get a jump start on the savings. The discounted price is available to rewards members between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well.

"As people hit the road for the long weekend and kick off the summer season, we are pleased to bring all of our valued customers some great savings at the pump," said Circle K Executive Vice President Louise Warner.

The savings couldn't come at a better time as AAA predicts more than 45 million people will be traveling over the long Memorial Day weekend.

A Portion of Today's Sales will be Donated

Circle K officials say 10% of the profits during today's three-hour Fuel Day event will be donated to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

The group provides college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

"It is also our honor to use this occasion for the second straight year to partner with the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation and support their important work to provide educational opportunities for children with parents who gave all in service to this country," said Warner.

Circle K Locations in the CSRA: